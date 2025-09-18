Council of Europe takes step towards creating compensation mechanism for Russian aggression

The Council of Europe has taken another step towards creating an international compensation mechanism for Russia's aggression against Ukraine. This was announced by People's Deputy, Deputy Head of the "Servant of the People" faction, member of the Ukrainian permanent delegation to PACE Yevheniya Kravchuk, reports UNN with reference to the "Servant of the People" party.

Details

This refers to the draft Convention on the establishment of an International Compensation Commission for Ukraine. According to Kravchuk, this is another important step in forming a comprehensive mechanism for compensating damages caused by Russian aggression.

After the Register of Damages, the second key element of the mechanism begins to form - it will consider applications and award compensation to victims of aggression - Kravchuk stated.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved six new categories for the International Register of Damages. Victims of Russian aggression will be able to submit applications through "Diia".

Later, the government expanded the categories for war damage compensation. Ukrainians can submit applications for forced displacement, deportation, loss of housing, work, and business.