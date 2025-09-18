$41.190.02
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:29 AM
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
September 18, 08:50 AM
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 06:08 AM
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16
September 17, 05:46 PM
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Council of Europe takes step towards creating compensation mechanism for Russian aggression

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

The establishment of an International Compensation Commission for Ukraine will be a key element of the mechanism for redressing damages caused by Russian aggression.

Council of Europe takes step towards creating compensation mechanism for Russian aggression

The Council of Europe has taken another step towards creating an international compensation mechanism for Russia's aggression against Ukraine. This was announced by People's Deputy, Deputy Head of the "Servant of the People" faction, member of the Ukrainian permanent delegation to PACE Yevheniya Kravchuk, reports UNN with reference to the "Servant of the People" party.

Details

This refers to the draft Convention on the establishment of an International Compensation Commission for Ukraine. According to Kravchuk, this is another important step in forming a comprehensive mechanism for compensating damages caused by Russian aggression.

After the Register of Damages, the second key element of the mechanism begins to form - it will consider applications and award compensation to victims of aggression

- Kravchuk stated.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved six new categories for the International Register of Damages. Victims of Russian aggression will be able to submit applications through "Diia".

Later, the government expanded the categories for war damage compensation. Ukrainians can submit applications for forced displacement, deportation, loss of housing, work, and business.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyPoliticsNews of the World
Servant of the People
Council of Europe
Ukraine