November 18 marks several international and national events at once. They are dedicated to cultural symbols, child protection, historical memory, and Ukrainian military personnel. UNN has compiled a selection of brief explanations about the origin and meaning of each of these days.

Mickey Mouse Day

This day is dedicated to Disney's most famous cartoon character, Mickey Mouse. The holiday is timed to coincide with the release of the cartoon "Steamboat Willie," in which Mickey first appeared on screen. Over time, the character became a global symbol of animation and an entire direction in entertainment. Mickey Mouse Day is celebrated in many countries as a reminder of the influence of animation on culture.

Day of Remembrance of the Holy Martyr Roman of Caesarea

This day honors the Christian martyr Roman of Caesarea, who died for his faith. His story dates back to the first centuries of Christianity, when believers often suffered from persecution. The figure of Roman became a symbol of spiritual resilience and unwavering convictions. On this day, believers hold divine services and prayers in his honor.

European Day for the Protection of Children against Sexual Exploitation and Sexual Abuse

This day was established by the Council of Europe to strengthen the fight against all forms of violence against children. It aims to raise public awareness and remind governments of their obligations in the field of child protection. This day also emphasizes the importance of children's rights.

Day of the Sergeant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

This holiday is dedicated to the sergeant corps of the Ukrainian army. The role of a sergeant in modern troops is key – they are responsible for training personnel, discipline, and performing tasks on the ground. Sergeant's Day emphasizes the importance of a professional, motivated, and responsible sergeant corps in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The holiday also serves as a reminder of the constant modernization of the Ukrainian army and the strengthening of its professional standards.