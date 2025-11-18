$42.040.02
November 17, 04:21 PM • 17453 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect around the clock on November 18: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
November 17, 02:33 PM • 34886 views
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
November 17, 02:15 PM • 30701 views
The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine
November 17, 12:46 PM • 31502 views
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 17, 12:28 PM • 29231 views
Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday
November 17, 09:59 AM • 22571 views
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 54412 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 06:58 AM • 26333 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
November 17, 06:27 AM • 20011 views
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
November 17, 05:28 AM • 22556 views
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
Publications
Exclusives
From Mickey Mouse Day to honoring Ukrainian Armed Forces sergeants: what is celebrated on November 18 in Ukraine and the world

Kyiv • UNN

 • 408 views

November 18 marks international and national events: Mickey Mouse Day, the Day of Remembrance of the Holy Martyr Roman of Caesarea, European Day for the Protection of Children from Violence and Sexual Exploitation, and Sergeant's Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. These days are dedicated to cultural symbols, child protection, historical memory, and Ukrainian military personnel.

From Mickey Mouse Day to honoring Ukrainian Armed Forces sergeants: what is celebrated on November 18 in Ukraine and the world

November 18 marks several international and national events at once. They are dedicated to cultural symbols, child protection, historical memory, and Ukrainian military personnel. UNN has compiled a selection of brief explanations about the origin and meaning of each of these days.

Mickey Mouse Day

This day is dedicated to Disney's most famous cartoon character, Mickey Mouse. The holiday is timed to coincide with the release of the cartoon "Steamboat Willie," in which Mickey first appeared on screen. Over time, the character became a global symbol of animation and an entire direction in entertainment. Mickey Mouse Day is celebrated in many countries as a reminder of the influence of animation on culture. 

Day of Remembrance of the Holy Martyr Roman of Caesarea

This day honors the Christian martyr Roman of Caesarea, who died for his faith. His story dates back to the first centuries of Christianity, when believers often suffered from persecution. The figure of Roman became a symbol of spiritual resilience and unwavering convictions. On this day, believers hold divine services and prayers in his honor.

Budgeting for the Christmas holidays12.11.25, 12:09 • 71497 views

European Day for the Protection of Children against Sexual Exploitation and Sexual Abuse

This day was established by the Council of Europe to strengthen the fight against all forms of violence against children. It aims to raise public awareness and remind governments of their obligations in the field of child protection. This day also emphasizes the importance of children's rights. 

Day of the Sergeant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

This holiday is dedicated to the sergeant corps of the Ukrainian army. The role of a sergeant in modern troops is key – they are responsible for training personnel, discipline, and performing tasks on the ground. Sergeant's Day emphasizes the importance of a professional, motivated, and responsible sergeant corps in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The holiday also serves as a reminder of the constant modernization of the Ukrainian army and the strengthening of its professional standards.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyCulture
War in Ukraine
Film
Council of Europe
Armed Forces of Ukraine