Lithuania intends to join the Special Tribunal on Russian aggression against Ukraine

Lithuania has announced its intention to join the Special Tribunal on the crime of Russia's aggression against Ukraine. This was stated in a message from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania on X, reports UNN.

Details

Today, Lithuania informed the Council of Europe of its intention to join the Special Tribunal on the crime of aggression against Ukraine, becoming the first state after Ukraine to do so. - the message says.

The ministry stated that "justice demands accountability" and called on other countries to follow suit.

Recall

The launch of the Special Tribunal on the crime of aggression against Ukraine will take place in three stages. Currently, the process is at the stage of preparing for the conclusion of an expanded partial agreement on the steering committee of the Special Tribunal.