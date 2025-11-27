Lithuania intends to join the Special Tribunal on Russian aggression against Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Lithuania has informed the Council of Europe of its intention to join the Special Tribunal on the crime of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, becoming the first state after Ukraine. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania calls on other countries to follow suit, emphasizing the need for accountability.
Details
Today, Lithuania informed the Council of Europe of its intention to join the Special Tribunal on the crime of aggression against Ukraine, becoming the first state after Ukraine to do so.
The ministry stated that "justice demands accountability" and called on other countries to follow suit.
Recall
The launch of the Special Tribunal on the crime of aggression against Ukraine will take place in three stages. Currently, the process is at the stage of preparing for the conclusion of an expanded partial agreement on the steering committee of the Special Tribunal.