Lithuania intends to join the Special Tribunal on Russian aggression against Ukraine

$42.300.10
48.950.00
ukenru
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 9134 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 16039 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
02:21 PM • 12766 views
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 18098 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
01:37 PM • 14489 views
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaPhoto
12:53 PM • 12038 views
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
12:37 PM • 16104 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo
11:46 AM • 11445 views
In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply – Ukrenergo
11:04 AM • 11323 views
11 new routes and hourly service between Lviv and Kyiv: new train schedule to be launched in December
November 27, 08:20 AM • 13889 views
Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
2.5m/s
86%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Ternopil, an 18-year-old student fell from a dormitory window and diedNovember 27, 07:34 AM • 13607 views
"Lazy" cleaning hacks that actually work: simple ways to maintain order without extra effortPhotoNovember 27, 09:33 AM • 23030 views
Beetroot in a new way: top 5 vibrant recipes you'll definitely want to tryPhoto11:52 AM • 19817 views
Ukrainian companies with ties to Russia earned UAH 150.3 billion in 2024 - YouControl studyPhoto01:38 PM • 11603 views
Relatives of victims of the scandalous Odrex clinic called on law enforcement to investigate and punish those responsible for the death of their loved ones - videoVideo03:30 PM • 6312 views
Publications
Relatives of victims of the scandalous Odrex clinic called on law enforcement to investigate and punish those responsible for the death of their loved ones - videoVideo03:30 PM • 6316 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 9096 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 16003 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 18066 views
Ukrainian companies with ties to Russia earned UAH 150.3 billion in 2024 - YouControl studyPhoto01:38 PM • 11607 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Pokrovsk
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 24180 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 46253 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 79938 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 95676 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 95249 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
TikTok
Boeing Starliner

Lithuania intends to join the Special Tribunal on Russian aggression against Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

Lithuania has informed the Council of Europe of its intention to join the Special Tribunal on the crime of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, becoming the first state after Ukraine. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania calls on other countries to follow suit, emphasizing the need for accountability.

Lithuania intends to join the Special Tribunal on Russian aggression against Ukraine

Lithuania has announced its intention to join the Special Tribunal on the crime of Russia's aggression against Ukraine. This was stated in a message from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania on X, reports UNN.

Details

Today, Lithuania informed the Council of Europe of its intention to join the Special Tribunal on the crime of aggression against Ukraine, becoming the first state after Ukraine to do so.

- the message says.

The ministry stated that "justice demands accountability" and called on other countries to follow suit.

Recall

The launch of the Special Tribunal on the crime of aggression against Ukraine will take place in three stages. Currently, the process is at the stage of preparing for the conclusion of an expanded partial agreement on the steering committee of the Special Tribunal.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Council of Europe
Lithuania
Ukraine