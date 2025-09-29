$41.480.01
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Maia Sandu
J. D. Vance
António Costa
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Moldova
Chisinau
Shahed-136
The New York Times
MiG-31
The Washington Post
Google Play

PACE to debate Ukraine and new threats from Russia this week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1464 views

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will discuss new threats from Russia to European democracy this week. Also on the agenda is a draft convention on the establishment of an International Commission for the Settlement of Claims regarding Ukraine.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will consider two key issues directly related to Ukraine and the aggression of the Russian Federation this week. This was announced by People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko, who represents Ukraine in the governing body of the Assembly, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, debates on two topics are planned for the session: "Russia: new threats to European democracy" – deputies will discuss what risks Moscow poses to the stability and security of Europe; "draft convention on the establishment of an International Commission for the settlement of claims regarding Ukraine" – the issue will be put to discussion under an urgent procedure.

Zelenskyy: PACE was the first to support the creation of a Special Tribunal for the Russian Federation26.06.25, 03:08 • 3203 views

Today, the meeting of the PACE Bureau, which opens the autumn session, has already begun. Honcharenko emphasized that he is the only representative of Ukraine in this governing body and stressed that a number of extremely important decisions concerning the future of our state are ahead for discussion.

Recall

The Council of Europe is moving towards the introduction of an international mechanism for reparations for Russia's aggression against Ukraine. This refers to a draft Convention that provides for the creation of an International Commission for compensation to Ukraine.

Stepan Haftko

