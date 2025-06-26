$41.790.08
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
Putin will not attend the BRICS summit due to the ICC warrant - media
Trump believes Putin would like to get out of the war
NATO will support Ukraine on its irreversible path to Alliance membership - Rutte
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
Zelenskyy: PACE was the first to support the creation of a Special Tribunal for the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

According to the President, Ukraine highly appreciates PACE's support in establishing a Special Tribunal regarding the crime of aggression by the Russian Federation. This tribunal will allow holding the leadership of the Russian regime accountable.

Zelenskyy: PACE was the first to support the creation of a Special Tribunal for the Russian Federation

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) was the first international body to support Ukraine's idea of creating a Special Tribunal regarding the crime of aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, and Kyiv greatly appreciates this. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote about this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the tribunal, legally established the day before, makes it possible to really bring to justice the leadership of the "Russian regime, which committed crimes against our state and people."

We will work to establish justice for all victims. Criminals must go through the dock in The Hague and be punished

- Zelenskyy said.

He thanked PACE President Theodoros Roussopoulos for the Assembly's work.

"We appreciate the attention to Ukraine and important resolutions. We will ensure justice together," the President added.

Ukraine is preparing to sign agreements with the Council of Europe on the creation of a Special Tribunal: Sybiha explained why this is important25.06.25, 18:45 • 2404 views

Let us remind you

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset, signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

Later, Zelenskyy stated that the creation of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine is only the beginning, and now strong cooperation is needed so that every Russian criminal appears before the court, including Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Earlier, PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine. It confirms: Crimea is Ukraine. No claims of the Russian Federation are recognized, even in the context of negotiations.

Also, PACE adopted a resolution condemning the mistreatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war and calling for political negotiations for their release.

Zelenskyy stated that Russia could attack a NATO member within five years24.06.25, 10:03 • 2826 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe
Council of Europe
The Hague
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
