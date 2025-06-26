Zelenskyy: PACE was the first to support the creation of a Special Tribunal for the Russian Federation

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) was the first international body to support Ukraine's idea of creating a Special Tribunal regarding the crime of aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, and Kyiv greatly appreciates this. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote about this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the tribunal, legally established the day before, makes it possible to really bring to justice the leadership of the "Russian regime, which committed crimes against our state and people."

We will work to establish justice for all victims. Criminals must go through the dock in The Hague and be punished - Zelenskyy said.

He thanked PACE President Theodoros Roussopoulos for the Assembly's work.

"We appreciate the attention to Ukraine and important resolutions. We will ensure justice together," the President added.

Let us remind you

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset, signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

Later, Zelenskyy stated that the creation of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine is only the beginning, and now strong cooperation is needed so that every Russian criminal appears before the court, including Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Earlier, PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine. It confirms: Crimea is Ukraine. No claims of the Russian Federation are recognized, even in the context of negotiations.

Also, PACE adopted a resolution condemning the mistreatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war and calling for political negotiations for their release.

