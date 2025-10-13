The European Union allocates the first 10 million euros for the Special Tribunal on Russia's crimes

The European Union is allocating the first 10 million euros to the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine. This was stated by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, who is on a visit to Kyiv, UNN reports.

Details

"The evidence of Russia's war crimes in Ukraine is obvious. Crimes left unpunished only encourage new crimes. Today we are allocating the first 10 million euros to the Special Tribunal to ensure that those guilty of crimes of aggression do not escape justice," Kallas said, sharing a corresponding video on X.

Addition

On July 15, the Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe on the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. According to Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, this is another step towards justice. Also, the Prosecutor General stated that the work of the Special Tribunal is a matter of facts and evidence, so Ukrainian prosecutors will play a key role in this process.

The President's Office reported that work is underway on an expanded partial agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal for Russia's crimes of aggression. It could begin its actual operations by the end of this year.