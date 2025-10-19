$41.640.00
Former Minister of Culture Tochitsky begins diplomatic mission in the Council of Europe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 502 views

Former Minister of Culture Mykola Tochitsky has become Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe. He will promote the return of Ukrainian children and the creation of mechanisms for Russia's accountability for aggression.

Former Minister of Culture Tochitsky begins diplomatic mission in the Council of Europe

Former Minister of Culture Mykola Tochytskyi begins a diplomatic mission to the Council of Europe. In this position, he will promote a number of important issues, including the return of Ukrainian children and the creation of international mechanisms for Russia's accountability for its aggression against Ukraine, writes UNN with reference to Tochytskyi's Facebook page.

Details

Arrived in Strasbourg, where I will begin my work as Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the Council of Europe. The Council of Europe is the oldest pan-European institution of a united Europe. It was created in the post-war period in the distant 1949. The main mission of this institution is to create preconditions for avoiding war in the future

- Tochytskyi wrote on his Facebook page.

He added that, quite obviously, the member states of the Council of Europe will continue to make efforts to establish a just peace in Ukraine.

The tasks set by the Head of State, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, remain unchanged - to continue the systemic work of Ukraine in this Organization, which has consistently supported our state since the first days of the full-scale war. Before the trip, we discussed the intergovernmental track with Minister Andriy Sybiha

- Tochytskyi noted.

He added that within the framework of this track, decisions are made that directly affect people's lives in wartime: protection of victims' rights, promotion of reforms, creation of international mechanisms of responsibility for aggression, return of Ukrainian children, in which President Zelenskyy's diplomatic team in the CoE direction achieves clear results.

I thank all colleagues for their support and cooperation during these difficult years of unprovoked Russian aggression against Ukraine. Glory to the Armed Forces of Ukraine!", - Tochytskyi emphasized.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Borys Tarasyuk from the post of Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the Council of Europe. Instead, former Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine Mykola Tochytskyi was appointed to this position.

Pavlo Zinchenko

