"You will see what happens": Trump intrigued with a statement about Russia
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump acknowledged the strike on a Ukrainian hospital and expressed disappointment with the Russian dictator. He promised an "important statement" on Monday.
US President Donald Trump made a statement regarding Russia and intrigued with the words - "you will see what will happen," reports UNN with reference to AP.
Details
The US President acknowledged the fact of the strike on the Ukrainian hospital.
"You will see what happens," he commented on the Russian strikes.
In addition, Trump expressed growing frustration with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and promised an "important announcement" on Monday.
Recall
According to Politico, US President Donald Trump is ready to sign a bill on tough sanctions against Russia, but only if it changes to give him more control over imposing restrictions.
