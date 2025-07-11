$41.820.05
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
02:42 PM • 16122 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 28770 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
12:36 PM • 42906 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
11:30 AM • 37774 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
July 11, 09:10 AM • 47391 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
July 11, 08:32 AM • 53259 views
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
Exclusive
July 11, 07:47 AM • 52198 views
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
July 11, 06:48 AM • 46586 views
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Exclusive
July 11, 06:21 AM • 36988 views
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Exclusive
July 11, 05:21 AM • 27712 views
How to help a child develop emotional resilience: advice from a psychologist
Publications
Exclusives
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
"You will see what happens": Trump intrigued with a statement about Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 668 views

US President Donald Trump acknowledged the strike on a Ukrainian hospital and expressed disappointment with the Russian dictator. He promised an "important statement" on Monday.

"You will see what happens": Trump intrigued with a statement about Russia

US President Donald Trump made a statement regarding Russia and intrigued with the words - "you will see what will happen," reports UNN with reference to AP.

Details

The US President acknowledged the fact of the strike on the Ukrainian hospital.

"You will see what happens," he commented on the Russian strikes.

In addition, Trump expressed growing frustration with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and promised an "important announcement" on Monday.

Putin played his cards badly, relations with Trump escalated - NYT10.07.25, 22:04 • 11783 views

Recall

According to Politico, US President Donald Trump is ready to sign a bill on tough sanctions against Russia, but only if it changes to give him more control over imposing restrictions. 

US Senate to soon move forward with tough sanctions against Russia, Trump said, time to act - Graham09.07.25, 08:32 • 2885 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

