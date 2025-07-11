"You will see what happens": Trump intrigued with a statement about Russia

US President Donald Trump made a statement regarding Russia and intrigued with the words - "you will see what will happen," reports UNN with reference to AP.

Details

The US President acknowledged the fact of the strike on the Ukrainian hospital.

"You will see what happens," he commented on the Russian strikes.

In addition, Trump expressed growing frustration with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and promised an "important announcement" on Monday.

Recall

According to Politico, US President Donald Trump is ready to sign a bill on tough sanctions against Russia, but only if it changes to give him more control over imposing restrictions.

