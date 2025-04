Oil depot on fire in occupied Shakhtarsk, Donetsk region - media

Today, February 23, a fire broke out in the temporarily occupied Shakhtarsk, Horlivka district, Donetsk region, with an oil depot burning, local media reported, UNN reported.

According to local residents, an oil depot is on fire in occupied Shakhtarsk.

Local Telegram channels publish video of the fire in the area between Shakhtarsk and Torez. It shows large puffs of smoke.

Also recently, an oil depot in occupied Makiivka, Donetsk region, was on fire.