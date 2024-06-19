Partisans: Russians are moving military equipment towards Horlivka in Donetsk region

The ATES guerrilla movement records the movement of equipment of the Russian military unit "Sever" towards Horlivka, Donetsk region. UNN reports this with reference to "ATESH".

Details

The guerrillas tracked the movement of 10 Ural and 19 UAZ SVR of the Rashists near Yenakiyevo, along the M30 highway, towards Horlivka.

"We know their every move. That is why all the vehicles will be destroyed in the near future, right on the territory of Donetsk region," ATES said in a statement.

