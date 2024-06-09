The Russian Federation plans to open departments for training officers of the electronic warfare service at higher educational institutions in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, reports UNN.

details

We are talking about civilian universities that will train officers for the army of the occupier.

The central nervous system notes that local gauleiters promised the top leadership from the Kremlin to organize these departments in the near future. Training will be carried out according to a reduced program, and graduates of the course are promised good positions under a contract.

It is also known that now universities in the occupied territories will introduce mandatory subjects on drone control.

More than 2.5 thousand teenagers from Ukraine should be sent to military exercises in the Russian Federation - CNS