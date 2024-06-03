More than 2.5 thousand teenagers from Ukraine should be sent to military exercises in the Russian Federation - CNS

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

More than 2.5 thousand teenagers from Ukraine should be sent to military exercises in the Russian Federation - CNS

Kyiv  •  UNN

More than 2,500 teenagers aged 13 to 17 from the occupied Ukrainian territories will receive military training in the Volgograd region of Russia, which is a violation of international norms and standards for the protection of minors from participating in military operations.

More than two and a half thousand children aged 13 to 17 from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions will undergo military training in Russia. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, reports UNN

Details 

It is reported that Ukrainian teenagers will undergo military exercises in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation. 

According to the state emergency service, in Russia last summer they began to actively open the so-called Military Sports  centers "Warrior", which train teenagers when they reach the age of majority for further participation in combat operations.

Local collaborators are selected for such exercises independently. First of all, they pay attention to the physical development of the child and then actively undertake psychological processing of the Future Soldier.

It is known that the invaders opened branches of such military camps in the territory of Ukraine. For example, the opening of such a center in the occupied Luhansk region was personally handled by the director of the organization "Warrior" Alexander Zaitsev. 

The list of crimes committed by terrorist Russia is only increasing. Now, in addition to attracting children to the production of weapons, the invaders will also prepare minors for the likely performance of combat tasks

- stated in the center of National Resistance.

The Central Emergency Service pointed out that such actions of the Russian occupation authorities contradict international norms and standards in the field of Education. Involving minors in such activities violates their right to non-interference in war and to protection from military use.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
ukraineUkraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
khersonKherson
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising