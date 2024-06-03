More than 2.5 thousand teenagers from Ukraine should be sent to military exercises in the Russian Federation - CNS

More than two and a half thousand children aged 13 to 17 from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions will undergo military training in Russia. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, reports UNN.

Details

It is reported that Ukrainian teenagers will undergo military exercises in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation.

According to the state emergency service, in Russia last summer they began to actively open the so-called Military Sports centers "Warrior", which train teenagers when they reach the age of majority for further participation in combat operations.

Local collaborators are selected for such exercises independently. First of all, they pay attention to the physical development of the child and then actively undertake psychological processing of the Future Soldier.

It is known that the invaders opened branches of such military camps in the territory of Ukraine. For example, the opening of such a center in the occupied Luhansk region was personally handled by the director of the organization "Warrior" Alexander Zaitsev.

The list of crimes committed by terrorist Russia is only increasing. Now, in addition to attracting children to the production of weapons, the invaders will also prepare minors for the likely performance of combat tasks - stated in the center of National Resistance.

The Central Emergency Service pointed out that such actions of the Russian occupation authorities contradict international norms and standards in the field of Education. Involving minors in such activities violates their right to non-interference in war and to protection from military use.

Occupants plan to deport tens of thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia during the summer - ISW