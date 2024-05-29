Occupants plan to deport tens of thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia during the summer - ISW

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Occupants plan to deport tens of thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia during the summer - ISW

Occupants plan to deport tens of thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia during the summer - ISW

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Russian authorities are preparing to intensify the deportation of tens of thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia in the summer of 2024 under the guise of summer camps and vacations, which is an act of genocide against the Ukrainian people.

Russian authorities are preparing to intensify the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia during the summer of 2024.  This is stated in a new report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) for May 29, according to UNN

Details

The head of the so-called "lPR" Leonid Pasichnyk said on May 27 that the regions that are subjects of the Russian Federation will "host" more than 12,000 children from the occupied Luhansk region in 2024, and the Russian program "Useful Vacations" will sponsor 40,000 children from occupied Ukraine to "visit" summer camps and educational events in Russia. 

Pasichnyk also reported that summer camps for children in occupied Crimea and in Russia are preparing to “receive” more than 600 children from occupied Ukraine during the summer, including the Ocean summer camp in Vladivostok, a seaside region (which is closer to Alaska than Ukraine). 

The occupation “ministry of labor” of Kherson region also reported that an unspecified number of children from the occupied Kherson region will go to the “Ocean” camp for an “educational, sports and cultural program.” 

Ombudsperson's Office invites Latin American countries to join coalition for return of deported Ukrainian children20.05.24, 15:28 • 21942 views

On May 27, the occupation senator from Kherson region, Andriy Alekseenko, said that 575 children will go to three-week summer camps in occupied Crimea and the Russian Republic of Adygea. 

The occupation "Ministry of Education and Science of the LPR"  reported that an unspecified number of teenagers from the occupied Luhansk region will attend the military-patriotic sports camp "Avangard" in the Volgograd region of Russia. There, they will be trained in military engineering, tactics, firearms training, parachuting, communications, national security basics, drone control and tactical medicine

SW notes that despite Russia's attempts to present the summer camps for Ukrainian children as temporary recreational and educational activities, they are a fundamental component of Russia's campaign to deport Ukrainians, including children, to Russia.

Forcible transfer of children from one group to another is a recognized act of genocide, and therefore Russia's multifaceted schemes to deport Ukrainian children to Russia can be classified as acts of genocide

- the report says.

Analysts emphasize that Ukrainian children deported to Russia for such “vacations” or “summer camps” face Russification programs aimed at isolating them from their Ukrainian families, language, culture and history.

 Russian authorities are likely to step up deportation efforts over the summer under the guise of summer vacation, but these programs - despite Russia's attempts to cover them up with temporary and positive educational opportunities - are acts of genocide against the Ukrainian people,  ISW said.

Government approves procedure for identifying and returning children deported by Russia14.05.24, 14:40 • 18976 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar
institute-for-the-study-of-warInstitute for the Study of War
kherson-oblastKherson Oblast
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine

