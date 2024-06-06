The enemy increased the shelling of the Donetsk region: during the day, four dead and 14 wounded, including a three-year-old boy

Russian troops shelled 12 localities in Donetsk region yesterday. The Russian army dropped 10 bombs directly on residential areas. As a result of the enemy attacks, four people were killed and 14 others were injured, including a three-year-old boy. UNN reports this with reference to the regional police.

Details

During the day, June 5, law enforcement officers recorded 2223 hostile attacks in Donetsk region.

12 settlements were under fire: the cities of Hirnyk, Selydove, the villages of Droysheve, Zhelanne, New York, Pivdenne, the villages of Berestok, Vesele, Druzhba, Mykhailivka, Nove, and Progress.

According to the police, 60 civilian objects were damaged as a result of the hostile attacks, including 45 residential buildings, shops, a business, outbuildings, and cars.

Russian troops dropped four UMPB D-30SN bombs on Selydove, wounding 7 civilians and damaging at least 13 apartment buildings, a business, and six civilian cars.

The Russians hit the village of Berestok with an UMPB D-30SN bomb, killing a civilian and injuring three other residents, including a three-year-old boy. Six private houses were damaged.

The northern enemy attacked the village with a KAB-250 bomb - one person was killed, four were wounded, and a store was damaged.

The occupants took the lives of two more residents - in Progress and Zhelanne, and damaged private houses.

The enemy struck the Donetsk Region: 6 civilians were wounded and 13 houses were damaged