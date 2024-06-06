The enemy struck the Donetsk Region: 6 civilians were wounded and 13 houses were damaged
Kyiv • UNN
In Selidovo, Donetsk region, as a result of enemy shelling with aerial bombs, 6 civilians were wounded and 13 residential buildings were damaged.
In the Donetsk region, as a result of enemy shelling, 6 civilians were injured, and 13 multi-storey residential buildings were damaged. This is reported by the Selidovskaya city Military Administration, reports UNN.
Details
According to the information, last night the invaders fired 2 umpb d-30sn aerial bombs at the city of Selidovo in the Donetsk region.
Consequently, 6 civilians were wounded due to enemy shelling. They received first aid and were taken to the hospital.
In addition, 13 multi-storey residential buildings and cars were damaged.
