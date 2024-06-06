The enemy struck the Donetsk Region: 6 civilians were wounded and 13 houses were damaged

In the Donetsk region, as a result of enemy shelling, 6 civilians were injured, and 13 multi-storey residential buildings were damaged. This is reported by the Selidovskaya city Military Administration, reports UNN.

Details

According to the information, last night the invaders fired 2 umpb d-30sn aerial bombs at the city of Selidovo in the Donetsk region.

Consequently, 6 civilians were wounded due to enemy shelling. They received first aid and were taken to the hospital.

In addition, 13 multi-storey residential buildings and cars were damaged.

