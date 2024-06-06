The enemy struck the Donetsk Region: 6 civilians were wounded and 13 houses were damaged

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 38006 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100420 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143716 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148370 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243719 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172829 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164380 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148156 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222075 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113001 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 75154 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110043 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 34314 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 47734 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 83088 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243712 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222070 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208405 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234337 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221334 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 37886 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 24614 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 30087 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110043 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112474 views
Actual
The enemy struck the Donetsk Region: 6 civilians were wounded and 13 houses were damaged

The enemy struck the Donetsk Region: 6 civilians were wounded and 13 houses were damaged

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21791 views

In Selidovo, Donetsk region, as a result of enemy shelling with aerial bombs, 6 civilians were wounded and 13 residential buildings were damaged.

In the Donetsk region, as a result of enemy shelling, 6 civilians were injured, and 13 multi-storey residential buildings were damaged. This is reported by the Selidovskaya city Military Administration, reports UNN.

Details

According to the information, last night the invaders fired 2 umpb d-30sn aerial bombs at the city of Selidovo in the Donetsk region.

Consequently, 6 civilians were wounded due to enemy shelling. They received first aid and were taken to the hospital.

In addition, 13 multi-storey residential buildings and cars were damaged.

The enemy attacked Donetsk region for the first time with 10 Kabami during the day – Filashkin29.05.24, 15:56 • 19448 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar

Contact us about advertising