The enemy attacked Donetsk region for the first time with 10 Kabami during the day – Filashkin

Settlements in the Donetsk region were damaged as a result of a Russian wild boar attack - for the first time, the Russian armed forces used 10 guided aerial bombs per day. This is reported by UNN, with reference to the head of the Donetsk regional state administration Vadim Filashkin on the air of the telethon.

Details

According to the official, the situation in the Donetsk region is now very difficult. The invaders dropped 10 aerial bombs on the Donetsk Region: 3 booths in Kramatorsk, 3 – Konstantinovka, 3 –Toretsk.

It is noted that the Russian Armed Forces for the first time dropped 10 cubic meters per day in the region. Separately, Filashkin explained about the use of a 1.5-ton shell by the Russians, which the Russian armed forces dropped on Alekseevo-Druzhkovka.

Very serious consequences, about a hundred houses were damaged, 3 were completely destroyed. Unfortunately, 3 people were killed and 14 were injured during the day. - the official emphasized.

After the shelling, the police, the state emergency service, and public utilities are on the ground.

recall

As a result of a Russian airstrike on Selidovo in the Donetsk region, a 53-year-old man was killed, a 70-year-old woman was injured, and a 13-year-old boy was killed, 10 houses and a store were damaged.