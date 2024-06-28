The number of combat engagements in the frontline increased to 81. The situation is the most intense in the Pokrovske and Siverske sectors

There have been 81 combat engagements at the front since the beginning of the day. The enemy is attacking most actively in the Pokrovsk and Siversk directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a report as of 13 a.m. on June 28, UNN reports.

Details

Since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have been most active in the Pokrovske and Siverske directions. The total number of combat engagements increased to 81. The enemy is actively using aviation along almost the entire front line. The units of the Defense Forces are responding fiercely to the invaders' assault and offensive actions, destroying their infantry and equipment. - the General Staff reported.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the areas is as follows as of 1 p.m:

Fighting continues in the Kharkiv sector near Vovchansk. So far, our soldiers have repelled four of the five enemy attacks.

Ten times today, the invading army, supported by aviation, attacked the units of the Defense Forces in the areas of Nevske, Makiivka, Torsky and Serebryany forest in the Liman sector. Nine of the attacks were repelled by our troops, and one firefight is still ongoing.

In the Northern sector, the occupants continue to be active near Bilohorivka, Spirne, Verkhnekamianske, Ivan-Daryivka, Rozdolivka and Vyymka. Since the beginning of the day, the number of combat engagements here has increased to 19. Enemy aircraft are intensively firing at the settlements and positions of our troops. 14 attacks of the Russian invaders were repelled, five are still ongoing.

The occupants are not giving up their attempts to break into our defense in the Kramatorsk direction. Ukrainian troops repelled one enemy attack. Three firefights continue in the areas of Chasovyi Yar, Novyi and Ivanivske.

The enemy is not slowing down the pace of offensive actions in the Horlivka-Toretsk area. The Russian occupiers' aviation strikes with guided aerial bombs. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's assault in an organized manner, six attacks have been repelled, and another battle is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsky sector, since the beginning of the day , Russian occupation forces have attacked Ukrainian positions 21 times near Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Prohres, Novoselivka Persha and Umanske. As of now, our defenders have repelled 13 enemy attacks, and eight more are ongoing.

In the Kurakhivka sector , five aggressor's assault actions near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Paraskoviivka ended without success, and one firefight is still ongoing. No positions were lost.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy also unsuccessfully attacked our defenders three times near Krynky. The settlements of Olhynka and Tyahynka were hit by anti-aircraft guns.

On the rest of the routes, the situation remained unchanged, including Gestapo.

