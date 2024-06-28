The number of combat engagements in the frontline increased to 81. The situation is the most intense in the Pokrovske and Siverske sectors

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 70962 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 79474 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 100014 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 178134 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 223686 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 137758 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 365431 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180947 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149210 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197694 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 53165 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 60589 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 79207 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 64338 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 18362 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 70927 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 65710 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 79444 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 80511 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 99987 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 6902 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 10268 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 14639 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 35862 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 37575 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

The number of combat engagements in the frontline increased to 81. The situation is the most intense in the Pokrovske and Siverske sectors

Kyiv • UNN

 28932 views

There were 81 combat engagements in the frontline, most intense in the Pokrovske and Siverske sectors, where Ukrainian troops repelled numerous Russian attacks.

The number of combat engagements in the frontline increased to 81. The situation is the most intense in the Pokrovske and Siverske sectors

There have been 81 combat engagements at the front since the beginning of the day. The enemy is attacking most actively in the Pokrovsk and Siversk directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a report as of 13 a.m. on June 28, UNN reports.

Details

Since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have been most active in the Pokrovske and Siverske directions.  The total number of combat engagements increased to 81. The enemy is actively using aviation along almost the entire front line. The units of the Defense Forces are responding fiercely to the invaders' assault and offensive actions, destroying their infantry and equipment.

- the General Staff reported.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the areas is as follows as of 1 p.m:

Fighting continues in the Kharkiv  sector near Vovchansk. So far, our soldiers have repelled four of the five enemy attacks. 

Ten times today, the invading army, supported by aviation, attacked the units of the Defense Forces in the areas of Nevske, Makiivka, Torsky and Serebryany forest in the Liman sector. Nine of the attacks were repelled by our troops, and one firefight is still ongoing.

In the Northern sector, the occupants continue to be active near Bilohorivka, Spirne, Verkhnekamianske, Ivan-Daryivka, Rozdolivka and Vyymka. Since the beginning of the day, the number of combat engagements here has increased to 19. Enemy aircraft are intensively firing at the settlements and positions of our troops. 14 attacks of the Russian invaders were repelled, five are still ongoing.

The occupants are not giving up their attempts to break into our defense in the Kramatorsk direction. Ukrainian troops repelled one enemy attack. Three firefights continue in the areas of Chasovyi Yar, Novyi and Ivanivske.

The enemy is not slowing down the pace of offensive actions in the Horlivka-Toretsk area. The Russian occupiers' aviation strikes with guided aerial bombs.  The defense forces are holding back the enemy's assault in an organized manner, six attacks have been repelled, and another battle is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsky sector, since the beginning of the day , Russian occupation forces have attacked Ukrainian positions 21 times near Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Prohres, Novoselivka Persha and Umanske.  As of now, our defenders have repelled 13 enemy attacks, and eight more are ongoing.

In the Kurakhivka sector , five aggressor's assault actions near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Paraskoviivka ended without success, and one firefight is still ongoing. No positions were lost.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy also unsuccessfully attacked our defenders three times near Krynky. The settlements of Olhynka and Tyahynka were hit by anti-aircraft guns. 

On the rest of the routes, the situation remained unchanged, including Gestapo.

Ukraine has "mined" more than 30 Russian military aircraft in six months28.06.24, 12:29 • 31141 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Horlivka
Siversk
Kurakhovo
Kramatorsk
Kharkiv
