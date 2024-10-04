Ill-treatment of prisoners of war: nine employees of the “DPR colony” were served with a notice of suspicion

Nine "employees of the Kalinin colony of the Donetsk People's Republic" were notified of suspicion of ill-treatment of prisoners of war, UNN reports citing the Office of the Prosecutor General.

"...nine citizens of Ukraine were notified of suspicion of cruel treatment of prisoners of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

Details

According to the investigation, the suspects held pseudo-posts of inspectors and duty assistants in the so-called "Kalinin Correctional Colony of the State Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice of the DPR", which was established in September 2014 on the basis of the former Kalinin Correctional Colony No. 27 of the State Penitentiary Service of Ukraine in Horlivka. Since then, it has been a place of detention for unlawfully convicted adults by the so-called 'dpr' judicial authorities.

Between February 24 and May 2022, during the armed confrontation in Mariupol between the military units of Ukraine and the Russian Federation and the illegal armed groups of the "dpr/lpr" controlled by them, a number of Ukrainian servicemen were captured by the enemy.

After the capture of servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who participated in the defense of Mariupol, they were taken to the "Kalinin correctional colony of the state penitentiary service of the Ministry of Justice of the DPR".

The suspects used physical and psychological violence against the prisoners of war from the moment they arrived at the institution. The staff of the so-called colony ill-treated the captured AFU servicemen, committed acts against them that offended their personal honor and dignity.