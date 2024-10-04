ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 97647 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 161118 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134633 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141319 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138183 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179363 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111974 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170451 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104698 views

Ill-treatment of prisoners of war: nine employees of the “DPR colony” were served with a notice of suspicion

Ill-treatment of prisoners of war: nine employees of the “DPR colony” were served with a notice of suspicion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18525 views

Nine citizens of Ukraine were served a notice of suspicion of ill-treatment of prisoners of war in the “Kalinin colony of the Donetsk People's Republic”. The suspects used physical and psychological violence against the captured Ukrainian military.

Nine "employees of the Kalinin colony of the Donetsk People's Republic" were notified of suspicion of ill-treatment of prisoners of war, UNN reports citing the Office of the Prosecutor General.

"...nine citizens of Ukraine were notified of suspicion of cruel treatment of prisoners of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

Details

According to the investigation, the suspects held pseudo-posts of inspectors and duty assistants in the so-called "Kalinin Correctional Colony of the State Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice of the DPR", which was established in September 2014 on the basis of the former Kalinin Correctional Colony No. 27 of the State Penitentiary Service of Ukraine in Horlivka. Since then, it has been a place of detention for unlawfully convicted adults by the so-called 'dpr' judicial authorities.

Between February 24 and May 2022, during the armed confrontation in Mariupol between the military units of Ukraine and the Russian Federation and the illegal armed groups of the "dpr/lpr" controlled by them, a number of Ukrainian servicemen were captured by the enemy.

After the capture of servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who participated in the defense of Mariupol, they were taken to the "Kalinin correctional colony of the state penitentiary service of the Ministry of Justice of the DPR".

The suspects used physical and psychological violence against the prisoners of war from the moment they arrived at the institution. The staff of the so-called colony ill-treated the captured AFU servicemen, committed acts against them that offended their personal honor and dignity.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

