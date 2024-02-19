"Cotton" in Makiivka: oil depot on fire

An oil depot in occupied Makiivka, Donetsk region, is on fire after reports of explosions. UNN reports this with reference to the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko.

Makiivka is especially beautiful after the destruction of its own oil depots. Good - Andriushchenko wrote on social media.

Addendum

Local media reports that several substations were de-energized as a result of the shelling of Makiivka. There are 15 boiler houses and residents of Krupskaya, Gorky, Karl Marx and Pervomaysky without electricity.

According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

Earlier, UNN reported that in the occupied Makiivka, Donetsk region, it was loud this morning, with mountain smoke visible over the city.

