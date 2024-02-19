ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
A series of explosions are reported in Russia: "loud" in rostov, taganrog and bryansk

A series of explosions are reported in Russia: "loud" in rostov, taganrog and bryansk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28184 views

Explosions were reported in the Russian cities of Rostov, Taganrog, and Bryansk, and the governor of Bryansk region said that two drones had been shot down there.

Today, explosions were reported in Rostov, Taganrog and Bryansk. the governor of the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, said that two drones were shot down over Bryansk.  This was reported by Russian media, according to UNN

Details

On February 19, at about 11:07 a.m., there was a "pop" over Taganrog. The explosion was heard in the central district and on the coast. 

Around the same time, residents of Rostov heard the sounds of two powerful explosions. The explosions sounded like air defense or an airplane going supersonic.

As noted, explosions were heard in almost all districts of Rostov. 

The Rostov regional government reported that, according to dispatch services, there was no emergency response, no incidents. Also, according to the military, the air defense system was not working.

In addition, the governor of the Bryansk region, Aleksandr Bogomaz, said that two drones were allegedly shot down over Bryansk. There were allegedly no casualties or damage.

