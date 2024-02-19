A series of explosions are reported in Russia: "loud" in rostov, taganrog and bryansk

Today, explosions were reported in Rostov, Taganrog and Bryansk. the governor of the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, said that two drones were shot down over Bryansk. This was reported by Russian media, according to UNN.

Details

On February 19, at about 11:07 a.m., there was a "pop" over Taganrog. The explosion was heard in the central district and on the coast.

Around the same time, residents of Rostov heard the sounds of two powerful explosions. The explosions sounded like air defense or an airplane going supersonic.

As noted, explosions were heard in almost all districts of Rostov.

The Rostov regional government reported that, according to dispatch services, there was no emergency response, no incidents. Also, according to the military, the air defense system was not working.

In addition, the governor of the Bryansk region, Aleksandr Bogomaz, said that two drones were allegedly shot down over Bryansk. There were allegedly no casualties or damage.

