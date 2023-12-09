"Cotton" in occupied Makiivka, Donetsk region: what is known

An explosion occurred today in the temporarily occupied Makiivka, Donetsk region. After that, a fire broke out. UNN reports this with reference to local Telegram channels.

Details

Today after 2 pm local Telegram channels reported the work of enemy air defense in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region. After that, there was information about an arrival in Makiivka.

"The fire in Makiivka after the arrival is of epic proportions. It looks like another fuel and lubricants depot of the occupation army has been destroyed," journalist Denis Kazansky wrote on Telegram.

Addendum

Residents of Novorossiysk report hearing explosions and shooting. Local authorities say it is a training exercise, reported Russian media.