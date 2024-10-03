The environmental situation in Russian-occupied Horlivka, Donetsk region, is critical. All because of the local chemical plant, which the occupiers turned into a chemical dump. This was stated by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

The Resistance explains that the Horlivka Chemical Plant is the only enterprise in Ukraine that produced high-quality explosives for ammunition and mononitrochlorobenzene.

However, since Horlivka has been under Russian occupation, work on the liquidation of the cemetery has stopped.

The concentration of deadly poison in the groundwater here is 150 thousand times higher!!! - The National Resistance Center emphasizes.

However, the occupiers once again promise that the residents of Horlivka will breathe easier. After all, the facility was included in the list of the General Cleaning project developed by the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources.

The Resistance emphasizes that by 2014, the Horlivka authorities had managed to do a lot and the issue of utilizing production residues on the territory of the chemical plant was gradually being resolved.

So, in general, if the Kremlin hadn't started the war, the work to clean up the chemical plant's burial ground from harmful substances would have been completed long ago.

Recall

Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said that Russia has committed more than 4700 environmental crimes in Ukraine worth $64 billion. This led to the pollution of soil, water and air.