Tortured Ukrainians in the Donetsk Region: 9 former employees of the colony received suspicion

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 57312 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102331 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165214 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136862 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142564 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138786 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181341 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112045 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172067 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104734 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 96067 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108986 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111081 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 41097 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 48599 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 165214 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181341 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172067 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199459 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188421 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141411 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141500 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146232 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137677 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154586 views
Tortured Ukrainians in the Donetsk Region: 9 former employees of the colony received suspicion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15723 views

Law enforcement officers reported suspicion to 9 former employees of the Kalinin correctional colony for torturing Ukrainians in the occupied territory of Donetsk region. Thousands of prisoners who were subjected to severe physical and moral abuse passed through the colony.

Law enforcement officers reported suspicion to nine former employees of the Kalinin correctional colony in the Donetsk region, who tortured Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories on the instructions of the Russians. This was reported in the National Police of Ukraine, reports UNN

Details 

In total, the police identified more than 80 former employees of the Kalinin correctional colony in Horlivka, Donetsk region, where since 2014, according to the methods and instructions of the Russian special services, citizens with an active Ukrainian position have been tortured.

Before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, those who disagreed with the "DPR" regime were held here, and with the beginning of the active phase of the war, prisoners of war were brought in, who were taken to other Russian-controlled colonies after filtration measures.

During the ten years of the war, thousands of prisoners passed through the Kalinin colony. Among them are military personnel, police officers, Ukrainian activists, volunteers and other civilians with an active civic position. On average, 1200-1500 citizens were held here at the same time.

All of them passed the so-called "reception", when employees of the colony throw them out of Convoy cars and force them to run through the "living corridor" of the occupiers ' accomplices, who beat them with rubber sticks, plastic pipes, hands, feet, and stun guns. Dozens of prisoners were already losing consciousness at this stage

- told The National Police.

After that, the prisoners were reportedly stripped naked and all their personal belongings were taken away, photographed, fingerprinted, and DNA and blood were taken in complete unsanitary conditions. They were placed in crowded barracks with mold on the walls and ceiling. In winter, some cells were very cold because there was no glass on the windows.

According to law enforcement officers, during the day the prisoners were interrogated using rubber batons, struck with metal rods, as a result of which the skin burst, and numerous blows were inflicted on the torso.

All this time, the prisoners were morally pressured and said that no one needed them and did not want to exchange them, and the Russian Federation had already completely seized the territory of Ukraine. The victims were in a complete information vacuum, and therefore believed. Some prisoners could not stand the bullying and asked to be killed.

UN Commission finds new evidence of mass torture of Ukrainians by Russians24.09.24, 01:40 • 81866 views

Law enforcement officers have established the management and personnel of the Kalinin correctional colony — indictments against previous managers have already been sent to court. They face life imprisonment.

In addition, more than five hundred identifications, examinations and more than two hundred investigative experiments were conducted with victims who were returned to Ukraine during exchanges. 

Among the identified more than 80 employees of the colony acting in the interests of the occupation authorities, the police identified those involved in torture, physical and moral bullying, inhumane treatment of prisoners of war and civilian hostages of the Kalinin colony. Now nine of them have already been declared suspected under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine : violation of the laws and customs of war. Materials regarding their atrocities will be submitted to both the national and International Criminal Courts, the National Police stressed. 

It is also reported that materials are being prepared regarding the announcement of suspicion to other members of the specified terrorist organization. Further investigative measures are being carried out to identify all those involved in torture, physical and moral abuse of Ukrainian citizens. 

Results of psychological examinations of torture victims are important evidence of Russia's crimes against humanity - Oleksandr Ruvin18.09.24, 11:24 • 107074 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies
horlivkaHorlivka
ukraineUkraine

