Tortured Ukrainians in the Donetsk Region: 9 former employees of the colony received suspicion

Law enforcement officers reported suspicion to nine former employees of the Kalinin correctional colony in the Donetsk region, who tortured Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories on the instructions of the Russians. This was reported in the National Police of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

In total, the police identified more than 80 former employees of the Kalinin correctional colony in Horlivka, Donetsk region, where since 2014, according to the methods and instructions of the Russian special services, citizens with an active Ukrainian position have been tortured.

Before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, those who disagreed with the "DPR" regime were held here, and with the beginning of the active phase of the war, prisoners of war were brought in, who were taken to other Russian-controlled colonies after filtration measures.

During the ten years of the war, thousands of prisoners passed through the Kalinin colony. Among them are military personnel, police officers, Ukrainian activists, volunteers and other civilians with an active civic position. On average, 1200-1500 citizens were held here at the same time.

All of them passed the so-called "reception", when employees of the colony throw them out of Convoy cars and force them to run through the "living corridor" of the occupiers ' accomplices, who beat them with rubber sticks, plastic pipes, hands, feet, and stun guns. Dozens of prisoners were already losing consciousness at this stage - told The National Police.

After that, the prisoners were reportedly stripped naked and all their personal belongings were taken away, photographed, fingerprinted, and DNA and blood were taken in complete unsanitary conditions. They were placed in crowded barracks with mold on the walls and ceiling. In winter, some cells were very cold because there was no glass on the windows.

According to law enforcement officers, during the day the prisoners were interrogated using rubber batons, struck with metal rods, as a result of which the skin burst, and numerous blows were inflicted on the torso.

All this time, the prisoners were morally pressured and said that no one needed them and did not want to exchange them, and the Russian Federation had already completely seized the territory of Ukraine. The victims were in a complete information vacuum, and therefore believed. Some prisoners could not stand the bullying and asked to be killed.

Law enforcement officers have established the management and personnel of the Kalinin correctional colony — indictments against previous managers have already been sent to court. They face life imprisonment.

In addition, more than five hundred identifications, examinations and more than two hundred investigative experiments were conducted with victims who were returned to Ukraine during exchanges.

Among the identified more than 80 employees of the colony acting in the interests of the occupation authorities, the police identified those involved in torture, physical and moral bullying, inhumane treatment of prisoners of war and civilian hostages of the Kalinin colony. Now nine of them have already been declared suspected under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine : violation of the laws and customs of war. Materials regarding their atrocities will be submitted to both the national and International Criminal Courts, the National Police stressed.

It is also reported that materials are being prepared regarding the announcement of suspicion to other members of the specified terrorist organization. Further investigative measures are being carried out to identify all those involved in torture, physical and moral abuse of Ukrainian citizens.

