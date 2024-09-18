Results of psychological examinations of torture victims are important evidence of Russia's crimes against humanity - Oleksandr Ruvin

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 109862 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 113782 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 184508 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 146623 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 148460 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141021 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 190932 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112248 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 180556 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104921 views

Popular news
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 54396 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 44261 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 72151 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 45501 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 41430 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 184508 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 190932 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 180556 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 207669 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 196257 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146479 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145997 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150375 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141479 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158096 views
Results of psychological examinations of torture victims are important evidence of Russia's crimes against humanity - Oleksandr Ruvin

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 107075 views

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of KFI, emphasized the importance of psychological examinations for documenting crimes against humanity committed by the Russian Federation. The results of these studies are key evidence in international courts.

In order to document the crimes against humanity committed by the Russian Federation, it is important not only to record the physical consequences of torture, but also the psychological trauma suffered by civilians and military personnel from the Russians' abuse. Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise Oleksandr Ruvin told about how devastating psychological traumas can be for a person, which is primarily established in the course of relevant research, and due to which their results should become indisputable evidence in international courts.

According to the Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, since the beginning of the full-scale aggression, the enemy has been cynically and systematically violating the laws and customs of warfare. The Hague and Geneva Conventions, the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and other international documents have no meaning for the Russian military and the occupying country.

Today, the Institute conducts more than 20 different types of examinations that allow it to record all war crimes committed by Russians. Among them, in particular, are psychological examinations conducted to document psychological trauma and the effects of torture on civilians and military personnel after they return home.

Psychological expertise plays an extremely important role in war crimes investigations. Unlike forensic medical examinations, which primarily document physical injuries, psychological studies document consequences that may be less obvious but no less devastating. This is especially important in the context of documenting crimes committed against Ukrainian prisoners and civilians who have survived torture and other forms of ill-treatment by the Russian military. These consequences often have a long-lasting effect and can stay with a person for a long time. Psychological examination also corroborates the testimony of victims, recording behavioral and emotional manifestations consistent with the cruelty experienced

- said Oleksandr Ruvin.

The Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise emphasized that in international trials, such as those related to crimes against humanity, the results of psychological examinations are an integral part of the evidence base. They help to prove not only the fact of violence, but also its long-lasting and profound impact on the victim, which is critical for a fair judgment.

Identification of Ukrainian prisoners of war: Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, on ways to improve and international cooperation in this area10.09.24, 13:12 • 91935 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

genevaGeneva
the-hagueThe Hague
ukraineUkraine

