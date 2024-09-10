Identification of Ukrainian prisoners of war: Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, on ways to improve and international cooperation in this area

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117332 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119777 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 195190 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151861 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151911 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142544 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196694 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112386 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185595 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105058 views

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 83258 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 59360 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 37316 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 66539 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 43266 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 195192 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196694 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185595 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212440 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200633 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149073 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148376 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152514 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143470 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159899 views
Identification of Ukrainian prisoners of war: Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, on ways to improve and international cooperation in this area

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 91935 views

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, spoke about the process of identification of Ukrainian prisoners of war. The Institute cooperates with the Ombudsman's Office and international experts to improve identification methods.

Identification of Ukrainian prisoners of war is one of the key and at the same time the most sensitive areas of work of Ukrainian forensic experts. UNN learned from Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, how the relevant work is going on today. 

Identification of Ukrainian prisoners of war is an extremely important, but at the same time very emotionally and morally difficult process. It is clear that every family that turns to us hopes to receive clear answers and expects a quick resolution. This imposes a great responsibility on our experts. Currently, we have more than 300 requests for portrait examinations and related identification studies. We realize that each case is not just about working with data or samples, it is the fate of specific people, the pain of their loved ones. Therefore, our experts work not only with scientific precision, but also with great humanity

- said Oleksandr Ruvin.

He emphasized that this area is being implemented in close cooperation with the Office of the Ombudsman of Ukraine, which helps to provide more prompt access to information and support families looking for their loved ones. 

“The issue of identification in war is extremely complicated, as the photos and videos provided by relatives are posted in various messengers and publics. They are used as comparative samples, but very often they are of poor quality - this is one of the main difficulties in conducting relevant analyzes,“ explained the Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise.”  

Experts are looking for ways to improve the work in the field of identification. 

“We are looking for ways to improve not only in Ukraine, but also by cooperating with the international expert community. It is important for us to be at the forefront of technological progress and innovations in the field of forensic science. Among the latter, last week our experts took part in the seminar “Facial Identification: Discussion of Best Practices” held in The Hague under the auspices of the International Commission on Missing Persons.

It was a very useful experience, as the experts of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise had the opportunity to exchange knowledge and practices with international experts. During the seminar, key topics were discussed, such as: the phased structure of forensic facial identification, the most modern methods of image and video processing, the implementation of quality management systems in this area, as well as the use of face comparison software. 

We will continue to work on our professional development so that we can apply the knowledge and skills we have gained in practice as soon as possible,” Ruvin said.

09.06.23, 16:29 • 763042 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar

