In the TOT of Donetsk region, the occupants are shelling the settlements they control

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 65574 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 116947 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122052 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164086 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164915 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267016 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176758 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166819 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148595 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237255 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 63406 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 99223 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 60627 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 31883 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 42032 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267016 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237255 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222607 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248065 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234263 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 116947 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100163 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100614 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117139 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117797 views
In the TOT of Donetsk region, the occupants are shelling the settlements they control

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 78718 views

In the temporarily occupied territories of eastern Ukraine, Russian occupation forces are shelling the settlements under their control on a daily basis, worsening the already poor security situation, shortages of goods and services, and rising tensions.

In the temporarily occupied territory of eastern Ukraine, the socio-political and socio-economic situation is assessed as a crisis. The main problem of all the occupied regions is security, as the Russian occupation forces are daily shelling the settlements they control. This was reported by the National Resistance Center, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the worst situation is recorded in Horlivka district of Donetsk region, where there is a high level of unemployment, a shortage of medicines, and a growing demographic crisis.

Most of the male population there was forcibly mobilized into the occupation forces. There are also constant interruptions in the supply of electricity and natural gas.

As a result, the enemy has no chance to reduce the level of socio-economic tension, as the Russian occupation authorities do not aim to stabilize the situation in the occupied region.

The Center of National Resistance reminds all collaborators that after the liberation of Ukrainian territories, all those involved in crimes against Ukraine will be punished inevitably in accordance with Ukrainian law.

the statement reads

russia cannot form fake registry offices in the occupied territories of Ukraine - National Resistance Centre02.02.24, 17:23 • 23673 views

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
horlivkaHorlivka
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk

