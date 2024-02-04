In the TOT of Donetsk region, the occupants are shelling the settlements they control

In the temporarily occupied territory of eastern Ukraine, the socio-political and socio-economic situation is assessed as a crisis. The main problem of all the occupied regions is security, as the Russian occupation forces are daily shelling the settlements they control. This was reported by the National Resistance Center, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the worst situation is recorded in Horlivka district of Donetsk region, where there is a high level of unemployment, a shortage of medicines, and a growing demographic crisis.

Most of the male population there was forcibly mobilized into the occupation forces. There are also constant interruptions in the supply of electricity and natural gas.

As a result, the enemy has no chance to reduce the level of socio-economic tension, as the Russian occupation authorities do not aim to stabilize the situation in the occupied region.

The Center of National Resistance reminds all collaborators that after the liberation of Ukrainian territories, all those involved in crimes against Ukraine will be punished inevitably in accordance with Ukrainian law. the statement reads

