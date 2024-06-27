Russian troops have hit settlements in the Donetsk region 27 times over the past day. As a result of the shelling of Toretsk, one person was killed and seven others were injured. Also, one person was injured due to shelling in New York. This was announced on Thursday by the head of RMA Vadim Filashkin, reports UNN.

According to him, as of the morning of June 27, the Russian army fired:

Pokrovsky District. in the Kurakhovsky community, a private house in Kurakhovo and an enterprise building in Vovchenka were damaged as a result of enemy attacks. In Gorlovka, an outbuilding was destroyed.

Kramatorsk District. a house was damaged in the Torsky Limansky community. The outskirts of the Konstantinovsky community were also under fire.

Bakhmut District. in Toretsk, 1 person was killed and 7 injured, 6 houses and 2 infrastructure facilities were damaged. Also in New York, 1 person was injured and 1 House was damaged. In the Chasovoyarsk Community, 5 private houses and a high-rise building were damaged.

In just one day, the Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 27 times. 230 people, including 28 children, were evacuated from the front line Filashkin wrote.

