The enemy shelled Donetsk region 27 times during the day: there are dead and wounded, infrastructure is damaged

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 68077 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 76418 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 97265 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 176522 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 222225 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 137005 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 364926 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180830 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149144 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197658 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2.6m/s
42%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 51477 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 58800 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 76224 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 61202 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 16125 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 68077 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 62889 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 76418 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 77846 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 97265 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 5908 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 9630 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 14227 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 35477 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 37220 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

The enemy shelled Donetsk region 27 times during the day: there are dead and wounded, infrastructure is damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23719 views

Russian troops shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 27 times, killing one person in Toretsk, damaging infrastructure and residential buildings.

The enemy shelled Donetsk region 27 times during the day: there are dead and wounded, infrastructure is damaged

Russian troops have hit settlements in the Donetsk region 27 times over the past day. As a result of the shelling of Toretsk, one person was killed and seven others were injured. Also, one person was injured due to shelling in New York. This was announced on Thursday by the head of RMA Vadim Filashkin, reports UNN.

According to him, as of the morning of June 27, the Russian army fired:

Pokrovsky District. in the Kurakhovsky community, a private house in Kurakhovo and an enterprise building in Vovchenka were damaged as a result of enemy attacks. In Gorlovka, an outbuilding was destroyed.

Kramatorsk District. a house was damaged in the Torsky Limansky community. The outskirts of the Konstantinovsky community were also under fire.

Bakhmut District. in Toretsk, 1 person was killed and 7 injured, 6 houses and 2 infrastructure facilities were damaged. Also in New York, 1 person was injured and 1 House was damaged. In the Chasovoyarsk Community, 5 private houses and a high-rise building were damaged.

In just one day, the Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 27 times. 230 people, including 28 children, were evacuated from the front line

Filashkin wrote.

Kharkiv region: enemy hit Kupyansk, caused damage to the enterprise in Kharkiv with KAB27.06.24, 08:54 • 21948 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Horlivka
Toretsk
Kramatorsk
Donetsk
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$38.98
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40