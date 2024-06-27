Kharkiv region: enemy hit Kupyansk, caused damage to the enterprise in Kharkiv with KAB
Kyiv • UNN
On June 26, buildings, residential buildings, a shopping center and cars were damaged in the Kharkiv region as a result of enemy shelling, as a result of which at least 13 people, including 3 children, were injured, some of them were hospitalized.
In the Kharkiv region over the past day, as a result of enemy attacks, the building of a civilian enterprise, residential buildings, a shopping center were damaged, at least 13 people, including 3 children, were injured, some of them were hospitalized, the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov said on Thursday.
Details
According to him, the situation is as follows::
· 16:40 26 June, City Kharkiv. As a result of hitting the cab, the building of a civil enterprise was damaged. Information about the victims was not received.
· 15:44, Kharkiv District, City Dergachi. As a result of the shelling, about 65 houses, outbuildings, a shopping center, and cars were damaged. 12 people were injured: 5 people were hospitalized in a medical facility, 7 - an acute stress reaction (including three children), and they refused to be hospitalized.
· 12:14, Kharkiv district, village Male Vesele. As a result of the Kabom shelling, a man was injured, hospitalized in a medical facility, and his condition is stable.
· during the day, the enemy attacked the city Kupyansk. As a result of enemy shelling with UMPB-D30 missiles, a house and outbuildings were damaged.
· in the village of Petropavlivka as a result of hitting two enemy Kabs, an administrative building was damaged. No injuries.
