Enemy tried to conduct military operations on Sotnytskyi Kozachok in Kharkiv region, enemy SRG entered there, attack was repulsed - Demchenko

The enemy yesterday, June 26, tried to conduct military operations on the village of Sotnytskyi Kozachok in the Kharkiv region, the enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group (SRG) entered there, the attack was repulsed. This was stated on the air of the telethon on Thursday by the speaker of the state border service Andrey Demchenko, reports UNN.

Yesterday, the enemy tried to conduct military operations on the village of Sotnitsky Kazachok in the Kharkiv region. The SRG went there, a shooting battle broke out, this was also preceded by attacks from various means of destruction, in order to strike at our Ukrainian defenders, but this attack was repelled by border guards. A sabotage group was sent to the site to clear the area, so we must be prepared for the development of any situations Demchenko said.

Recall

The number of victims of enemy shelling in Dergachy in the Kharkiv region has increased to 12.