Seven individuals suspected of militarizing children in the occupied territories through "Yunarmia" - Prosecutor's Office

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
08:17 AM • 3518 views
Hourly power outages canceled, but may return - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
08:02 AM • 7406 views
China's goals: expert assesses the likelihood of Beijing's participation in negotiations on the war in Ukraine
07:49 AM • 7350 views
Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions suffered a Russian attack on critical infrastructure: there are casualties, in Ladyzhyn - power, water, and heat outages
06:13 AM • 14507 views
Trump discussed Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: says China to work with the US on a solution
October 30, 01:44 AM • 24418 views
Trump ordered the US to start nuclear weapons tests
October 29, 06:25 PM • 43165 views
In Ukraine, young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business
October 29, 04:51 PM • 44055 views
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
Exclusive
October 29, 02:53 PM • 42348 views
In Irpin, a cat died after a probable shooting: police are investigating the incident
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 89499 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:21 PM • 43821 views
Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
"Azovstal" under Pushilin: occupiers prepare a 20 billion ruble scam - CNSOctober 29, 11:38 PM • 23722 views
Moscow was attacked by drones overnight, several Russian airports suspended operationsOctober 30, 02:14 AM • 22949 views
Zaporizhzhia suffered an enemy attack: an infrastructure object was damaged, fires are raging in the cityPhoto03:11 AM • 17364 views
Enemy strikes on energy infrastructure caused power outages and train delays04:34 AM • 29183 views
Power outage schedules in all regions of Ukraine until 7 PM - Ukrenergo06:35 AM • 10763 views
Publications
Winter holidays in 2026: when and how long will schoolchildren in Ukraine rest?08:40 AM • 3482 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 89511 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhotoOctober 29, 11:54 AM • 78900 views
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewivesPhotoOctober 29, 11:14 AM • 65640 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 97409 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Lindsey Graham
Andriy Yermak
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Zaporizhzhia
South Korea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 26441 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 34661 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 59899 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 64314 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM • 45361 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Hill
9K720 Iskander

Seven individuals suspected of militarizing children in the occupied territories through "Yunarmia" - Prosecutor's Office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 496 views

Seven Ukrainian citizens have been served with notices of suspicion for involving minors in a military-patriotic movement controlled by the Russian armed forces. This movement, known as "Yunarmia," prepares children for service in the Russian army and fosters loyalty to the aggressor.

Seven individuals suspected of militarizing children in the occupied territories through "Yunarmia" - Prosecutor's Office

Seven individuals involved in the Russian militarization of Ukrainian children in the occupied territories have been served with notices of suspicion, the Prosecutor General's Office announced on Thursday, UNN reports.

Juvenile prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office have served notices of suspicion to seven citizens of Ukraine who involved minors in the activities of a military-patriotic movement controlled by the armed forces of the Russian Federation.

- reported the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the investigation, the so-called "Yunarmia" (Young Army), created by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, is expanding its activities in the temporarily occupied territories. Its goal is to foster loyalty to the aggressor state and prepare children for service in its army.

According to the National Police, under the guise of "military-patriotic" education, elements of military training were systematically practiced on children: drill training, weapon handling, combat tactics training, and ideological indoctrination aimed at fostering a hostile attitude towards Ukraine.

"Children from Donetsk and nearby settlements, and later from the newly occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, fell into the system," the police reported.

As stated by the prosecutor's office, there are documented cases where, upon reaching adulthood, Yunarmia trainees participated in hostilities against Ukraine.

The materials of the criminal proceedings, as reported by the police, include, in particular, the example of an 18-year-old resident of Horlivka who, in 2014, as a child, fell under the influence of this system, and in 2023, with his mother's consent, joined the movement and subsequently the ranks of the armed forces of the Russian Federation. The young man died in June 2024 during combat operations.

Similar facts, noted the police, are confirmed by photographic materials and other sources in open networks.

The head of the regional headquarters and six leaders of local units in Donetsk Oblast involved more than 6,000 Ukrainian children in this movement between 2019 and 2025. They were given drill and initial military training, and encouraged to join the armed forces of the Russian Federation.

- reported the prosecutor's office.

The actions of the suspects, according to the prosecutor's office, are classified, in particular, as violations of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported by the police, among the suspects are the head of the regional branch of "Yunarmia" in Donetsk Oblast, his deputy, the heads of city cells in Makiivka, Kirovsk, and Torez, the head of the local headquarters of "Moloda Hvardiya - Yunarmia," as well as individuals responsible for recruitment, training programs, and logistical support. "Based on the investigation materials, ten individuals involved in organizing and overseeing the activities of 'Yunarmia' at the regional and local levels have been served with notices of suspicion," the police statement reads.

The Russian Federation allocates more than a billion rubles to finance "Yunarmia" to brainwash Ukrainian children - CNS28.04.25, 06:06 • 3591 view

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Horlivka
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
Donetsk