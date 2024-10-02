ukenru
Man will be tried in Kyiv for raping his stepdaughter with mental disorders, who became pregnant and gave birth to a child

Man will be tried in Kyiv for raping his stepdaughter with mental disorders, who became pregnant and gave birth to a child

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15228 views

A 48-year-old man is accused of raping his 22-year-old stepdaughter with mental disorders. As a result of the crime, the girl became pregnant and gave birth to a child, whom the family abandoned.

The case of a 48-year-old man accused of raping his 22-year-old stepdaughter with mental disorders, which resulted in her becoming pregnant and giving birth to a child, has been brought to court in Kyiv, UNN reports, citing the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Details

The Obolon District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv reportedly submitted to the court an indictment against a 48-year-old native of Horlivka, who had been living in Kyiv for the past few years, on charges of raping his 22-year-old stepdaughter, who was not capable of realizing the consequences of her actions (Part 2 of Article 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The girl's mother, who has suffered from mental disorders since childhood, learned after a visit to a gynecologist that her daughter was six months pregnant. The girl has difficulties with speech, is not adapted to independent living and cannot realize the consequences of her actions, so she could not explain what happened, the prosecutor's office said.

After the birth of the child, the examination confirmed that the father was the girl's mother's partner, who had been living with the family since 2019. The man was sometimes entrusted to look after his stepdaughter, and he took advantage of her helpless state to have sexual relations with her.

The family of the 22-year-old girl reportedly abandoned the newborn child.

The suspect is currently in custody, and the indictment has been submitted to the court. He faces up to 10 years in prison for the crime.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

