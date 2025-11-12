Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad: humanitarian aid impossible, only military helps civilians - Donetsk OVA

It is impossible to deliver humanitarian aid to the cities of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast – only Ukrainian military personnel are now helping the civilian population. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

Details

Currently, 1253 people still remain in Pokrovsk, and 1350 in Myrnohrad. Russian occupiers shell the cities every day, showing no mercy to the civilian population.

The situation in these settlements is the most difficult: people are trying to leave for the territory controlled by Ukraine, Filashkin noted.

At the same time, they are trying to transfer necessary supplies of food, water, medicine, and clothing to them.

Recall

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed what is currently happening in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast. The SSO press center published photos of the conditions in which our fighters have to operate to prevent the Russians from advancing further.

Also, soldiers of the 25th Separate Sicheslav Airborne Brigade of the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine daily deliver equipment, ammunition, and provisions to the advanced positions of the Defense Forces near Pokrovsk. This happens with the help of heavy bombers due to complicated logistics.