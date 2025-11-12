Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad: humanitarian aid impossible, only military helps civilians - Donetsk OVA

$42.010.06
03:00 PM
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
02:21 PM
Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed
01:55 PM
"Minister of Justice and Minister of Energy cannot remain in office" — Zelenskyy's statement
Exclusive
01:38 PM
Incident at the "Oleksandriya" - "Polissya" match: what the police say
12:03 PM
The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from positions near Rivnopil in Zaporizhzhia
Exclusive
November 12, 07:33 AM
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
November 12, 06:19 AM
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 03:57 PM
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
November 11, 01:20 PM
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - survey
November 12, 06:57 AM
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second season
November 12, 07:09 AM
Dates: benefits and harms
November 12, 08:20 AM
Kyiv court chooses pre-trial detention for Dmytro Basov - a figure in the "Mindich tapes"
November 12, 09:15 AM
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six months
11:10 AM
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrow
02:08 PM
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six months
11:10 AM
Budgeting for the Christmas holidays
11:09 AM
Dates: benefits and harms
November 12, 08:20 AM
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM
UNN Lite
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcy
November 12, 09:10 AM
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second season
November 12, 07:09 AM
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - survey
November 12, 06:57 AM
Timothée Chalamet reportedly broke up with Kylie Jenner
November 11, 08:35 PM
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 million
November 11, 02:28 PM
Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad: humanitarian aid impossible, only military helps civilians - Donetsk OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 456 views

Due to daily shelling by Russian occupiers, it is impossible to deliver humanitarian aid to Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad. Ukrainian military personnel are the only ones helping the civilian population trying to leave these settlements.

Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad: humanitarian aid impossible, only military helps civilians - Donetsk OVA

It is impossible to deliver humanitarian aid to the cities of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast – only Ukrainian military personnel are now helping the civilian population. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

Details

Currently, 1253 people still remain in Pokrovsk, and 1350 in Myrnohrad. Russian occupiers shell the cities every day, showing no mercy to the civilian population.

The situation in these settlements is the most difficult: people are trying to leave for the territory controlled by Ukraine, Filashkin noted.

At the same time, they are trying to transfer necessary supplies of food, water, medicine, and clothing to them.

Recall

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed what is currently happening in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast. The SSO press center published photos of the conditions in which our fighters have to operate to prevent the Russians from advancing further.

Also, soldiers of the 25th Separate Sicheslav Airborne Brigade of the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine daily deliver equipment, ammunition, and provisions to the advanced positions of the Defense Forces near Pokrovsk. This happens with the help of heavy bombers due to complicated logistics.

