Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

UAVs of the SBU's CSO "A" destroyed 4 S-400 "Triumf" missile launchers and 2 radars in Novorossiysk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 672 views

The Special Operations Center "Alpha" of the SBU destroyed 4 S-400 "Triumf" air defense missile launchers and 2 radars in Novorossiysk. Satellite images confirmed the damage on the territory of the military unit.

UAVs of the SBU's CSO "A" destroyed 4 S-400 "Triumf" missile launchers and 2 radars in Novorossiysk

The "Alpha" Special Operations Center of the Security Service of Ukraine used drones to destroy 4 S-400 "Triumf" complex launchers and 2 radars in Novorossiysk. UNN writes about this with reference to sources.

Details

New data has emerged regarding the consequences of yesterday's attack by long-range drones of the SBU's "Alpha" Special Operations Center in Novorossiysk.

Satellite images confirm that the Security Service successfully destroyed four launchers of the S-400 "Triumf" anti-aircraft missile system. They were located on the territory of the military unit of the Kuban Red Banner Regiment. The enemy also lost two important radars — the 96N6 ("Cheese Board") early warning radar and the 92N6 ("Grave Stone") target designation radar.

In total, approximately 12 S-400 "Triumf" air defense system launchers were located on the territory of the military unit. There is a high probability that they also suffered damage as a result of the attack.

This operation was carried out by the SBU with the support of the Security and Defense Forces (Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, State Border Guard Service).

The SBU continues its methodical work to destroy enemy air defense systems that protect important military, infrastructure, and logistics facilities of the enemy. Each such destroyed system is a hole in the defense that Ukrainian drones and missiles will certainly use.

- an informed source in the SBU reported.

Recall

On the night of November 14, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out a large-scale operation against critical military and fuel infrastructure in Russia. The General Staff officially confirmed the damage to the ship basing point in Novorossiysk, an oil refinery in the Saratov region, and a fuel and lubricants depot near Engels.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

