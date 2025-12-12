$42.270.01
Exclusive
11:47 AM • 4936 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
11:37 AM • 5994 views
I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him
10:25 AM • 10630 views
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 11526 views
The Verkhovna Rada is working on improving legislation that regulates the operation of medical institutions
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 16382 views
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
December 12, 01:09 AM • 25123 views
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
December 11, 05:49 PM • 37407 views
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guarantees
December 11, 05:00 PM • 46164 views
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
Exclusive
December 11, 02:13 PM • 37819 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
December 11, 01:51 PM • 36139 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukrainian SOF struck two Russian vessels in the Caspian Sea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 330 views

Ukrainian special forces, in cooperation with the Russian movement "Black Spark," struck two Russian vessels, "Kompozitor Rakhmaninov" and "Askar-Sarydzha," near Kalmykia. The vessels, which are under US sanctions, were transporting weapons and military equipment.

Ukrainian SOF struck two Russian vessels in the Caspian Sea
Photo: Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details of the operation in the Caspian Sea. This was reported by UNN with reference to SSO.

Details

Ukrainian special forces carried out this operation in cooperation with the Russian rebel movement "Black Spark". As a result of the operation, two Russian vessels carrying weapons and military equipment were hit near the coast of the Republic of Kalmykia in the Caspian Sea.

Among the damaged vessels are "Composer Rachmaninoff" and "Askar-Sarydzha", which are used by Russia for military purposes and are under US sanctions for their involvement in the supply of military cargo between Iran and Russia.

- stated the SSO.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that long-range drones of the SBU's "Alpha" Special Operations Center hit the Filanovsky oil production platform, owned by "Lukoil-Nizhnevolzhskneft". This incident is the first time Ukraine has struck Russian oil production infrastructure in the Caspian Sea.

Also, SBU Sea Baby marine drones hit the Dashan oil tanker, belonging to Russia's "shadow fleet", in the Black Sea. The vessel transported oil products worth approximately $60 million at one time.

Yevhen Ustimenko

