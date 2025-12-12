Photo: Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details of the operation in the Caspian Sea. This was reported by UNN with reference to SSO.

Details

Ukrainian special forces carried out this operation in cooperation with the Russian rebel movement "Black Spark". As a result of the operation, two Russian vessels carrying weapons and military equipment were hit near the coast of the Republic of Kalmykia in the Caspian Sea.

Among the damaged vessels are "Composer Rachmaninoff" and "Askar-Sarydzha", which are used by Russia for military purposes and are under US sanctions for their involvement in the supply of military cargo between Iran and Russia. - stated the SSO.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that long-range drones of the SBU's "Alpha" Special Operations Center hit the Filanovsky oil production platform, owned by "Lukoil-Nizhnevolzhskneft". This incident is the first time Ukraine has struck Russian oil production infrastructure in the Caspian Sea.

Also, SBU Sea Baby marine drones hit the Dashan oil tanker, belonging to Russia's "shadow fleet", in the Black Sea. The vessel transported oil products worth approximately $60 million at one time.