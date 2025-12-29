$41.930.00
Explosions rocked Russia's Maykop: military airfield under attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

On the night of December 29, residents of Maykop, the capital of the Republic of Adygea, heard explosions. The Khanskaya military airfield, where air defense operations were recorded, came under attack.

Explosions rocked Russia's Maykop: military airfield under attack

On the night of December 29, residents of the city of Maykop, which is part of the Russian Federation and is the capital of the Republic of Adygea, heard explosions. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

It is reported that the Khanskaya military airfield, which had been repeatedly attacked by UAVs before, came under attack.

Eyewitness footage with sounds of gunfire and explosions appeared online. The distance from the shooting point to the Khanskaya airfield is approximately 6.5 kilometers. The footage shows air defense operations, but there is no confirmation of damage to the airfield.

This airfield is subordinate to the Russian Ministry of Defense. It is located approximately 3 km east of the village of Khanskaya and 6 km northwest of the city of Maykop. According to open data, a training aviation unit, the 272nd Aviation Base, is located at its base.

Recall

Units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. For this, they used attack drones.

