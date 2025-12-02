$42.270.07
December 1, 05:14 PM
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 1, 12:41 PM
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
December 1, 09:32 AM
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
December 1, 06:00 AM
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
In Donetsk region, the number of stray dog attacks on people, especially children, is increasing: the CNS named the reason

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

In the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region, stray dog attacks have become a daily occurrence due to the collapse of communal services. Dogs feed on the bodies of the dead, and the occupation authorities are not solving the problem.

In Donetsk region, the number of stray dog attacks on people, especially children, is increasing: the CNS named the reason

In the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region, stray dog attacks have become a daily occurrence, people are afraid to leave their homes in the evening, and cases of attacks on children are increasing. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance of the SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the cause of the problem is the complete collapse of communal services: animal control and sterilization programs have been destroyed, and the money for them has been stolen. At the same time, in some communities, the occupiers reported on "animal control" that never happened.

Dogs feed on the bodies of the dead, which the occupation structures do not bury and hide from statistics. This shows the level of degradation of the system under occupation

- the report says.

It is indicated that officials blame each other, but do nothing.

Donetsk region lives among packs - just as among broken communications, tariff chaos and lack of water. The problem is not with dogs - the problem is with the occupation authorities, who failed even basic security

- summarize in the CNS.

Recall

In occupied Mariupol, the number of attacks by stray dogs is increasing, which, according to the occupiers' estimates, number at least 10,000.

Occupied Mariupol in fear: packs of stray dogs terrorize citizens and children26.08.25, 14:36 • 3184 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Animals
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine