In the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region, stray dog attacks have become a daily occurrence, people are afraid to leave their homes in the evening, and cases of attacks on children are increasing. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance of the SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNS), informs UNN.

It is noted that the cause of the problem is the complete collapse of communal services: animal control and sterilization programs have been destroyed, and the money for them has been stolen. At the same time, in some communities, the occupiers reported on "animal control" that never happened.

Dogs feed on the bodies of the dead, which the occupation structures do not bury and hide from statistics. This shows the level of degradation of the system under occupation - the report says.

It is indicated that officials blame each other, but do nothing.

Donetsk region lives among packs - just as among broken communications, tariff chaos and lack of water. The problem is not with dogs - the problem is with the occupation authorities, who failed even basic security - summarize in the CNS.

In occupied Mariupol, the number of attacks by stray dogs is increasing, which, according to the occupiers' estimates, number at least 10,000.

