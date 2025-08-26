$41.430.15
The Guardian

Occupied Mariupol in fear: packs of stray dogs terrorize citizens and children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 812 views

In Mariupol, the number of dog attacks is growing, forcing residents to fear for their children and their own safety. The occupation authorities promise to solve the problem, but their actions seem ineffective against the backdrop of more than 10,000 stray animals.

Occupied Mariupol in fear: packs of stray dogs terrorize citizens and children

In occupied Mariupol, people are afraid to let their children go to school due to aggressive dog packs. New cases of attacks appear daily, and the occupation authorities only make promises, without a real plan to solve the problem, which has already grown into a large-scale threat to the city's residents.

This was reported by the Mariupol City Council, writes UNN.

Details

In social networks, residents of temporarily occupied Mariupol actively publish photos and videos of the consequences of attacks by stray dogs. Recently, another tragedy occurred on Pylyp Orlyk Street: in the evening, a pack of animals attacked a woman. Now she is forced to undergo a course of rabies shots.

City residents are outraged by the inaction of the authorities. 

I carry a dog repeller with me, I don't go out without it. I also bought one for my child to move around the city. And it must always be in hand. Dogs attacked when I was riding a bicycle with my child

– says a resident.

People are especially worried on the eve of the new school year: there are many packs around schools. 

On the 23rd MKR, there were about a dozen since the beginning of summer, now the pack is more than 20… It's just scary to walk, to stroll, we don't let children further than a meter from us. I forbid my child to ride a scooter, a bicycle – it's dangerous

– says another Mariupol resident.

According to eyewitnesses, the number of dogs in the city is increasing, and the local "administration" is not taking any effective measures. Some residents even call for radical methods: 

How long will we discuss the topic of dogs, isn't it time to act ourselves. They attack children and adults, gnaw to death. If the state cannot cope with them, then let's exterminate them ourselves

– Mariupol residents write on social networks.

According to official data from the occupation authorities, there are already more than 10,000 stray dogs in the city. The problem arose after the Russians destroyed the communal enterprise "Happy Animals" during the blockade – an enterprise that was engaged in sterilization and temporary keeping of animals. After the arrival of the occupiers, the regulation of the number of dogs actually stopped.

The legitimate City Council of the city states that the pseudo-head of the city, Anton Koltsov, promised to sterilize only 500 animals by the end of the year and once again announced the construction of a shelter. But even these measures seem meager against the background of the real problem: to stop the reproduction of more than 10,000 dogs, years of systematic work are needed.

Mariupol on the verge of a water catastrophe: Starokrymske reservoir almost dried up15.08.25, 13:37 • 4200 views

Stepan Haftko

Society
Ukraine
Mariupol