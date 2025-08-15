Mariupol on the verge of a water catastrophe: Starokrymske reservoir almost dried up

Mariupol's only backup reservoir, Starokrymske, has almost completely dried up, leaving the city on the brink of a humanitarian crisis. There is only enough water for 35,000 cubic meters per day, while the need is 150,000, experts and local residents warn.

During the occupation, the main water supply source – the Siversky Donets canal – was damaged, and the city became dependent on the backup reservoir. Currently, most of the Starokrymske reservoir has dried up, and the remaining water does not provide normal water supply.

The occupiers admit that, in addition to water scarcity, the city risks losing fish and aquatic ecosystems, and the likelihood of infection outbreaks increases.

Before the occupation, Mariupol drew water from two sources — the Siversky Donets canal and the backup Starokrymske reservoir. During the Russian invasion, the Siversky Donets was damaged. Mariupol switched to only backup water supply from the reservoir — reported the city council.

If the reservoir continues to dry up, the city could be completely without water, experts warn. Currently, the reservoir's flow rate is only 35,000 cubic meters per day, while Mariupol's need reaches 150,000 cubic meters.

In peaceful Mariupol, the issue of quality water supply was planned to be resolved through a large-scale investment program for the modernization of water supply and sanitation systems.

The project envisioned the construction of a modern filtration station and was implemented with the support of the French government. It was expected that the new drinking water station would begin operation in 2023–2024, providing the city with safe and stable water.

In occupied Mariupol, water is supplied once every two days for a few hours with minimal pressure. Residents complain about yellow water with sediment and an unpleasant odor, unsuitable for use.