Mariupol on the verge of a water catastrophe: Starokrymske reservoir almost dried up

Exclusive
09:59 AM • 3968 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 10678 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 13975 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
04:50 AM • 48974 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM • 86023 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 47159 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 172279 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 01:54 PM • 196389 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
August 14, 12:57 PM • 95497 views
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
August 14, 11:53 AM • 94906 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014Photo
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Syzran Refinery under attack by unknown drones: over 10 explosions heardVideoAugust 15, 02:24 AM • 86263 views
Sudden downpour in the Himalayas: at least 46 dead, over 200 missingAugust 15, 02:40 AM • 44484 views
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on August 15: where to expect up to +35°CPhotoAugust 15, 03:23 AM • 44547 views
In the Pokrovsk direction - a third of the battles on the front: map from the General StaffVideo05:27 AM • 18729 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhoto07:14 AM • 31557 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?10:28 AM • 1772 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 10678 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhoto07:14 AM • 31870 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 172282 views
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so farAugust 14, 02:23 PM • 229291 views
Mariupol on the verge of a water catastrophe: Starokrymske reservoir almost dried up

Kyiv • UNN

 • 300 views

The Starokrymske reservoir, the only source of water for Mariupol, has almost dried up. The city receives only 35,000 cubic meters of water per day compared to a need of 150,000, which threatens a humanitarian crisis and outbreaks of infections.

Mariupol on the verge of a water catastrophe: Starokrymske reservoir almost dried up

Mariupol's only backup reservoir, Starokrymske, has almost completely dried up, leaving the city on the brink of a humanitarian crisis. There is only enough water for 35,000 cubic meters per day, while the need is 150,000, experts and local residents warn.

This is reported by the Mariupol City Council, writes UNN.

Details 

During the occupation, the main water supply source – the Siversky Donets canal – was damaged, and the city became dependent on the backup reservoir. Currently, most of the Starokrymske reservoir has dried up, and the remaining water does not provide normal water supply.

The occupiers admit that, in addition to water scarcity, the city risks losing fish and aquatic ecosystems, and the likelihood of infection outbreaks increases.

Before the occupation, Mariupol drew water from two sources — the Siversky Donets canal and the backup Starokrymske reservoir. During the Russian invasion, the Siversky Donets was damaged. Mariupol switched to only backup water supply from the reservoir

— reported the city council.

If the reservoir continues to dry up, the city could be completely without water, experts warn. Currently, the reservoir's flow rate is only 35,000 cubic meters per day, while Mariupol's need reaches 150,000 cubic meters.

The Kalchyk River in Mariupol has turned into a swamp: locals accuse the occupiers of dumping sewage30.07.25, 09:31 • 3539 views

In peaceful Mariupol, the issue of quality water supply was planned to be resolved through a large-scale investment program for the modernization of water supply and sanitation systems.

The project envisioned the construction of a modern filtration station and was implemented with the support of the French government. It was expected that the new drinking water station would begin operation in 2023–2024, providing the city with safe and stable water.

Recall

In occupied Mariupol, water is supplied once every two days for a few hours with minimal pressure. Residents complain about yellow water with sediment and an unpleasant odor, unsuitable for use.

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWeather and environment
Donets
France
Mariupol