Occupiers in Crimea are training participants of the war against Ukraine for leadership positions - CNS

The occupation authorities of Crimea have launched courses where 57 participants of the war against Ukraine - mobilized, contract soldiers, "volunteers" and security forces - are being prepared for appointment to leadership positions. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance of the SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNR), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that, according to the plan, 90% of those who complete the "training" will head the structures of the occupation administration.

This is not a personnel update, but the creation of a militarized vertical, where the key criterion is not professionalism, but participation in the war and loyalty to law enforcement agencies. - noted in the CNR.

They also explain what this means for the temporarily occupied territories:

civilian governance is replaced by military models;

the repressiveness and control of law enforcement agencies are strengthened;

violence is normalized as a method of "governance";

social and economic issues are relegated to the background;

the regions become even more dependent on the Kremlin.

"Thus, the Kremlin is building not a system of civilian governance, but a structure of military-political control, where power belongs to people associated with the war and dependent on Russian security institutions. The program launched in Crimea is only the first stage of forming a single militarized vertical for all temporarily occupied territories," the CNR summarizes.

Recall

In temporarily occupied Crimea, Russians arranged a new wave of filtration - under the guise of "checking migration legislation."

Occupiers in Crimea demolished a unique mosaic complex on the territory of the former sanatorium "Miskhor"