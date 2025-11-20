$42.090.03
November 19, 06:10 PM • 20707 views
Zelenskyy-Witkoff meeting in Turkey canceled due to 'unacceptable' US plan to end war - media
November 19, 04:13 PM • 38174 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
November 19, 04:01 PM • 32544 views
Ministry of Energy gets interim head: who got the position Hrynchuk
Exclusive
November 19, 02:24 PM • 44550 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
November 19, 02:04 PM • 23514 views
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
November 19, 01:20 PM • 17454 views
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
November 19, 01:15 PM • 16814 views
The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Ternopil has risen to 25, three of them are childrenVideo
November 19, 12:10 PM • 16979 views
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
Exclusive
November 19, 11:46 AM • 22508 views
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
November 19, 11:37 AM • 19048 views
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
Occupiers in Crimea are training participants of the war against Ukraine for leadership positions - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 522 views

The occupation authorities of Crimea have launched courses for 57 participants of the war against Ukraine, including mobilized personnel and security forces, with the aim of appointing them to leadership positions. According to the plan, 90% of graduates will head the structures of the occupation administration, forming a militarized vertical of power.

Occupiers in Crimea are training participants of the war against Ukraine for leadership positions - CNS

The occupation authorities of Crimea have launched courses where 57 participants of the war against Ukraine - mobilized, contract soldiers, "volunteers" and security forces - are being prepared for appointment to leadership positions. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance of the SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNR), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that, according to the plan, 90% of those who complete the "training" will head the structures of the occupation administration.

This is not a personnel update, but the creation of a militarized vertical, where the key criterion is not professionalism, but participation in the war and loyalty to law enforcement agencies.

- noted in the CNR.

They also explain what this means for the temporarily occupied territories:

  • civilian governance is replaced by military models;
    • the repressiveness and control of law enforcement agencies are strengthened;
      • violence is normalized as a method of "governance";
        • social and economic issues are relegated to the background;
          • the regions become even more dependent on the Kremlin.

            "Thus, the Kremlin is building not a system of civilian governance, but a structure of military-political control, where power belongs to people associated with the war and dependent on Russian security institutions. The program launched in Crimea is only the first stage of forming a single militarized vertical for all temporarily occupied territories," the CNR summarizes.

            Recall

            In temporarily occupied Crimea, Russians arranged a new wave of filtration - under the guise of "checking migration legislation."

            Occupiers in Crimea demolished a unique mosaic complex on the territory of the former sanatorium "Miskhor"13.11.25, 12:39 • 36499 views

            Vadim Khlyudzinsky

            War in UkrainePolitics
            War in Ukraine
            Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
            Crimea
            Ukraine