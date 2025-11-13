In temporarily occupied Crimea, Russians demolished a unique mosaic complex on the territory of the former "Miskhor" sanatorium, which includes three fountains and a dance floor. This was reported by the Telegram channel Crimean Wind, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the "Miskhor" sanatorium on the Southern coast of Crimea was sold by the Russian authorities in 2018 for 380 million rubles. Currently, the health resort is under the operational management of LLC MC "Vizant Group", whose founder is Putin's friend Arkady Rotenberg.

It is reported that the new owner will build a health complex on this site, so the mosaic with outdated buildings was demolished.

The children's play complex in the "Miskhor" sanatorium was built in 1984. The author of the mosaic is the sculptor Zurab Tsereteli.

Recall

In 2024, Russian invaders in occupied Mariupol destroyed the Did kurgan, a historical monument dating back to the 5th millennium BC, with excavators.