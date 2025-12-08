$42.180.00
December 7, 05:16 PM • 10193 views
"With light, we will overcome darkness": The Bethlehem Peace Light has arrived in Ukraine, received by Plast scoutsPhoto
December 7, 04:33 PM • 15828 views
In Ukraine, power outages will continue: schedules for Monday, December 8
December 7, 02:41 PM • 17647 views
Russians changed their tactics of strikes on Ukraine: objects previously considered untouchable are now under threat
December 7, 11:06 AM • 22889 views
Russian occupiers destroyed the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv OblastPhoto
December 6, 08:45 PM • 48789 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 60358 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 65245 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 58197 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 60625 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 57019 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
"Annushka spilled the oil": Russia declared Robert Brovdi wanted, "Madyar's" reaction was not long in comingDecember 7, 03:00 PM • 9836 views
Musk's X social network blocked the European Commission's advertising account after a fineDecember 7, 03:13 PM • 4948 views
Russian attack on Pechenihy dam will not have critical impact on front - AFUDecember 7, 03:33 PM • 12252 views
Former Minister of Defense during Kuchma's time dismissed from position of advisor to the Commander of the Territorial Defense ForcesPhotoDecember 7, 03:50 PM • 8246 views
Ukrainian military blew up a dam on the Vasyukivka River in the Pryvillia area of Donetsk regionPhotoVideoDecember 7, 04:20 PM • 4448 views
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers adviceDecember 6, 12:23 PM • 50661 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 60189 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 72276 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 93486 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 80453 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Petr Pavel
Keir Starmer
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
France
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 41185 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 51179 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 52387 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 66429 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 64040 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Guardian
Tu-95

In Sevastopol, buildings are cracking due to a "900 million water pipeline" - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

The laying of a 10-kilometer water pipeline in temporarily occupied Sevastopol has led to the destruction of residential buildings, the appearance of cracks, and the flooding of premises. The contractor, registered 17 days before receiving a 900 million ruble contract, ignores warnings and works without technical supervision.

In Sevastopol, buildings are cracking due to a "900 million water pipeline" - CNS

The laying of a new 10-kilometer main water pipeline has already led to the destruction of residential buildings on General Ostryakov Avenue. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance of the SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that after the start of the work, cracks appeared in the entrances of three five-story buildings, doors became skewed, and two non-residential premises were flooded. At the same time, the contractor lays a pipe with a diameter of 800 mm practically close to the buildings - parallel to another line laid only a year and a half ago, without technical supervision and warnings to residents.

The contractor was warned about the risks to the foundations, but all comments were ignored, because the main task is not quality, but the rapid development of more than 900 million rubles. The "winner" company - "Sevastopolavtodor-22" - was registered 17 days before receiving the contract. The tender was rigged, control is absent, and residents are simply faced with a fait accompli

- the message says.

The CNS states that the construction, which was supposed to solve water problems, has turned into another corruption scheme that destroys houses and threatens people.

Recall

According to the ATESH movement, Russia uses the Sevastopol recreation center to disguise military units, placing analysts, IT specialists, and staff officers there. Most of them move in civilian clothes so that the object looks like an ordinary recreation house.

Restrictions on gasoline sales introduced in occupied Sevastopol29.09.25, 11:36 • 2120 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Sevastopol