In Sevastopol, buildings are cracking due to a "900 million water pipeline" - CNS

The laying of a new 10-kilometer main water pipeline has already led to the destruction of residential buildings on General Ostryakov Avenue. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance of the SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that after the start of the work, cracks appeared in the entrances of three five-story buildings, doors became skewed, and two non-residential premises were flooded. At the same time, the contractor lays a pipe with a diameter of 800 mm practically close to the buildings - parallel to another line laid only a year and a half ago, without technical supervision and warnings to residents.

The contractor was warned about the risks to the foundations, but all comments were ignored, because the main task is not quality, but the rapid development of more than 900 million rubles. The "winner" company - "Sevastopolavtodor-22" - was registered 17 days before receiving the contract. The tender was rigged, control is absent, and residents are simply faced with a fait accompli - the message says.

The CNS states that the construction, which was supposed to solve water problems, has turned into another corruption scheme that destroys houses and threatens people.

Recall

