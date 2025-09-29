Restrictions on gasoline sales introduced in occupied Sevastopol

In Sevastopol, restrictions on fuel sales have been introduced – no more than 30 liters per person. This was announced by the Russian-appointed "governor" Mikhail Razvozhayev, as reported by "Crimea.Realities", writes UNN.

Details

"From today, the sale of A-100, A-95NP, A-95, A-92 fuel at gas stations... will be limited to 30 liters per car or one canister. That is, if you come by car, you can choose: refuel the car or a canister. If you come with a canister, you can also refuel," the official wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Razvozhayev, this regime will allegedly allow accumulating gasoline at all gas stations and returning to the usual work schedule.

He also claims that gasoline is supplied to the city "non-stop", but due to the rush at gas stations, it is not yet possible to reach the planned mode of operation.

Recall

In Russia, 2.6% of gas stations, or 360 facilities, closed in two months. Independent gas stations and the Southern Federal District, as well as temporarily occupied Crimea, were most affected.