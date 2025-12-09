Ukrainian SOF destroyed an enemy UAV depot and 6,000 m³ of fuel in Donbas

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to destroy the logistics of the Russian occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. This was reported by UNN with reference to SOF.

Details

On the night of December 8, units of Ukrainian special forces successfully struck enemy targets with attack UAVs in the Russian-occupied territories.

In Donetsk, SOF drones hit a UAV warehouse of the 9th separate motorized rifle brigade of the 51st Russian army. The warehouse stored a significant number of tactical reconnaissance and attack UAVs, as well as their warheads.

Attention, video 18+!!!

In the settlement of Simeikine, Luhansk region, a fuel and lubricants warehouse of the "South" group of Russian occupation forces was hit. As a result of the strike, tanks with about 6000 m³ of fuel were destroyed.

The Special Operations Forces continue to take asymmetric actions to undermine the offensive capabilities of the Russian army - the report says.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of a number of enemy objects in the occupied territories, and also clarified the damage in the Temryuk seaport.