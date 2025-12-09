Ukrainian SOF destroyed an enemy UAV depot and 6,000 m³ of fuel in Donbas

$42.070.01
49.020.03
ukenru
10:59 AM • 1990 views
Zelenskyy is expected to attend the EU summit, Costa names funding for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
10:26 AM • 5398 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
07:23 AM • 25234 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 19672 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 8, 07:50 PM • 26025 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 36964 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 32320 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM • 34280 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
December 8, 02:34 PM • 32153 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 34014 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3.3m/s
79%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Rescue" Putin-style: hundreds of refugees from Ukraine are being expelled from a sanatorium in Russia - Center for Countering DisinformationDecember 9, 03:32 AM • 20846 views
Lviv City Council refuted the fake news about ignoring a Russian-speaking child on St. Nicholas DayPhoto08:11 AM • 13151 views
"Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk'": DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinema08:36 AM • 7356 views
Under the guise of "resort projects": the occupation authorities of Kherson region want to transfer the Azov coast to Minsk09:24 AM • 8554 views
Kyiv metro station "Mostytska" to get a new name before opening: what is known09:55 AM • 6258 views
Publications
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhoto12:00 PM • 266 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians07:23 AM • 25233 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhotoDecember 8, 03:38 PM • 14725 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 52491 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 47906 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Pope Leo XIV
Donald Trump
António Costa
Petr Pavel
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Belarus
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk'": DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinema08:36 AM • 7446 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 22236 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 58774 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 64837 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 74942 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Forbes
The New York Times

Ukrainian SOF destroyed an enemy UAV depot and 6,000 m³ of fuel in Donbas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

Ukrainian Special Operations Forces successfully hit enemy targets in the occupied territories on the night of December 8. A UAV depot of the 9th Russian brigade in Donetsk and 6,000 m³ of fuel in Simeikino, Luhansk region, were destroyed.

Ukrainian SOF destroyed an enemy UAV depot and 6,000 m³ of fuel in Donbas

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to destroy the logistics of the Russian occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. This was reported by UNN with reference to SOF.

Details

On the night of December 8, units of Ukrainian special forces successfully struck enemy targets with attack UAVs in the Russian-occupied territories.

In Donetsk, SOF drones hit a UAV warehouse of the 9th separate motorized rifle brigade of the 51st Russian army. The warehouse stored a significant number of tactical reconnaissance and attack UAVs, as well as their warheads.

Attention, video 18+!!!

In the settlement of Simeikine, Luhansk region, a fuel and lubricants warehouse of the "South" group of Russian occupation forces was hit. As a result of the strike, tanks with about 6000 m³ of fuel were destroyed.

The Special Operations Forces continue to take asymmetric actions to undermine the offensive capabilities of the Russian army

- the report says.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of a number of enemy objects in the occupied territories, and also clarified the damage in the Temryuk seaport.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Donetsk