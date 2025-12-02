The occupation authorities in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Oblast once again demonstrated their "level of care": the mother of a fallen soldier was solemnly presented with a multicooker, a laptop, and a bouquet of dyed flowers – under cameras and with obligatory words about "further support for patriotic projects." This was reported by the Center for National Resistance of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNS), informs UNN.

It is noted that there is an unwritten instruction: the mother must appear "calm and grateful," and representatives of the fund must insist on her participation in propaganda events.

The families of the deceased are effectively used as a tool to pressure others. In reality, there are no real payments or guarantees for families in the temporarily occupied territories. People are left alone with loss, poverty, and shattered infrastructure. - the report says.

The CNS adds that against the backdrop of shattered infrastructure, collapsing medicine, and a destitute economy, this demonstrative "charity" looks like mockery: "a multicooker instead of a son – this is the true price of the 'Russian world' for the occupied territories."

In the Hola Prystan district of Kherson Oblast, kindergartens remain without heating due to lack of funding, parents are forced to bundle up their children, and employees predict no heat all winter.

Education in the temporarily occupied territories is turning into a conveyor belt for cheap labor - CNS