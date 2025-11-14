Russian occupiers are using weather conditions to bring up reserves to Pokrovsk with the aim of capturing the city. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Soldiers of the 25th Separate Sicheslav Airborne Brigade of the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed footage of the movement of enemy equipment, which is systematically turned into scrap metal.

The footage of the movement spread across all social networks. For some reason, the Russians did not show the result. Maybe because there is no one to film? The situation is difficult, but our pilots work 24/7. Enemy transport is systematically turned into scrap metal – stated in the Air Assault Forces post.

Recall

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed what is currently happening in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast. The SSO press center published photos of the conditions in which our soldiers have to operate to prevent the Russians from advancing further.

Also, soldiers of the 25th Separate Sicheslav Airborne Brigade of the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine daily deliver equipment, ammunition, and provisions to the forward positions of the Defense Forces near Pokrovsk. This is done with the help of heavy bombers due to complicated logistics.