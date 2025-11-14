Using the weather to capture the city: Airborne Assault Forces showed footage of the destruction of Russian equipment in battles for Pokrovsk

$42.060.03
48.880.23
ukenru
11:47 AM • 722 views
The death toll from the night attack in Kyiv has risen to six: the body of another deceased person has been found
Exclusive
09:52 AM • 26626 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
08:55 AM • 20498 views
Patriot against Russian missiles and "long Neptunes" against targets on Russian territory: Zelenskyy received reports from Syrskyi and the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
07:50 AM • 25203 views
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - OpendatabotPhoto
07:18 AM • 51370 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic ones - ZelenskyyPhotoVideo
November 13, 09:46 PM • 97222 views
Ukraine's national team suffered a crushing defeat to France in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
November 13, 06:55 PM • 131066 views
Competition for the position of head of JSC "Gas Transmission System Operator" stopped: the reason is an NABU investigation involving a finalist
November 13, 04:42 PM • 127991 views
Most regions of Ukraine expect new blackout schedules on Friday: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 265597 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
November 13, 02:39 PM • 113645 views
EU announced "productive" talks on financing for Ukraine, but will continue to "address concerns"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The number of injured in Kyiv region has risen to six, including a childPhotoNovember 14, 03:34 AM • 17333 views
Drone operators destroyed a Russian "turtle tank" and "dismantled" enemy infantry one by one - SBGSVideoNovember 14, 04:03 AM • 22073 views
Attack on Kyiv: 1 person killed, 24 injured, over 40 rescuedPhotoNovember 14, 04:13 AM • 57994 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: three dead and 26 injured reportedPhoto06:10 AM • 42674 views
Russian attack on Kyiv kills 4, injures 27Photo07:19 AM • 52005 views
Publications
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
Exclusive
09:52 AM • 26633 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 265601 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
Exclusive
November 13, 11:14 AM • 217855 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhotoNovember 13, 10:59 AM • 97429 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?November 13, 08:23 AM • 82521 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Elon Musk
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the world09:46 AM • 14882 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 78600 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 77331 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 65987 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 96322 views
Actual
Technology
9K720 Iskander
MIM-104 Patriot
Heating
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Using the weather to capture the city: Airborne Assault Forces showed footage of the destruction of Russian equipment in battles for Pokrovsk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 906 views

Russian invaders are pulling reserves to Pokrovsk, taking advantage of weather conditions. Soldiers of the 25th Airborne Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are destroying enemy equipment moving towards the city.

Using the weather to capture the city: Airborne Assault Forces showed footage of the destruction of Russian equipment in battles for Pokrovsk

Russian occupiers are using weather conditions to bring up reserves to Pokrovsk with the aim of capturing the city. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Soldiers of the 25th Separate Sicheslav Airborne Brigade of the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed footage of the movement of enemy equipment, which is systematically turned into scrap metal.

The footage of the movement spread across all social networks. For some reason, the Russians did not show the result. Maybe because there is no one to film? The situation is difficult, but our pilots work 24/7. Enemy transport is systematically turned into scrap metal

– stated in the Air Assault Forces post.

Recall

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed what is currently happening in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast. The SSO press center published photos of the conditions in which our soldiers have to operate to prevent the Russians from advancing further.

Also, soldiers of the 25th Separate Sicheslav Airborne Brigade of the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine daily deliver equipment, ammunition, and provisions to the forward positions of the Defense Forces near Pokrovsk. This is done with the help of heavy bombers due to complicated logistics.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Social network
War in Ukraine
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine