03:55 AM • 8642 views
"Our negotiating teams will meet in the US soon" - Zelenskyy named the next steps in the negotiations
December 15, 09:35 PM • 3916 views
"The decision on territories will be made by the people of Ukraine" - joint statement of European leaders
02:54 AM • 17577 views
Zelenskyy reveals consequences of Russia's rejection of Trump's peace plan
02:00 AM • 14645 views
The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia and will provide two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs - European Commission
December 16, 12:23 AM • 14072 views
The President of Ukraine is ready for elections provided there is a ceasefire; a referendum on territories is not currently being considered
December 16, 12:04 AM • 11091 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and the US support the idea of a Christmas truce, everything depends on Russia
December 15, 09:58 PM • 10106 views
Next Ukraine-US talks may take place in Miami this week
December 15, 07:26 PM • 14113 views
Berlin talks: Leaders support "multinational forces" in Ukraine and strongly advocate for its EU membership
December 15, 03:22 PM • 42967 views
Ukrainian "Sub Sea Baby" drones hit Russian submarine in Novorossiysk for the first time in history
December 15, 03:05 PM • 36671 views
Umerov hopes that by the end of the day, positions with the American side regarding the agreement will be finally coordinated.
SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine operators detected and destroyed a group of Russian occupiers near Pokrovsk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 252 views

Soldiers of the 3rd SSO regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a group of Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region. This happened after successful air strikes on enemy movement routes.

SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine operators detected and destroyed a group of Russian occupiers near Pokrovsk

Fighters of the 3rd Regiment of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a group of Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk Oblast. This was reported by UNN with reference to SSO.

Details

The video shows how a group of Russians tried to gain a foothold along the railway tracks for further advance.

After successful air strikes on enemy movement routes, some of them were destroyed

- the message says.

Attention, video 18+!!!

Ukrainian special forces destroyed two Russian servicemen who managed to hide in dugouts.

Despite heavy Russian artillery shelling, our group successfully completed the task and prevented the enemy from consolidating their planned positions

- the message says.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the Defense Forces of Ukraine received reinforcements and continue active operations in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine