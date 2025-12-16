SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine operators detected and destroyed a group of Russian occupiers near Pokrovsk

Fighters of the 3rd Regiment of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a group of Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk Oblast. This was reported by UNN with reference to SSO.

Details

The video shows how a group of Russians tried to gain a foothold along the railway tracks for further advance.

After successful air strikes on enemy movement routes, some of them were destroyed - the message says.

Attention, video 18+!!!

Ukrainian special forces destroyed two Russian servicemen who managed to hide in dugouts.

Despite heavy Russian artillery shelling, our group successfully completed the task and prevented the enemy from consolidating their planned positions - the message says.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the Defense Forces of Ukraine received reinforcements and continue active operations in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration.