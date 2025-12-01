$42.270.07
Exclusive
03:35 PM • 2256 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
02:52 PM • 5312 views
02:52 PM • 5312 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
01:38 PM • 10073 views
01:38 PM • 10073 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.
12:41 PM • 13780 views
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 13780 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
December 1, 09:32 AM • 17363 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM • 19589 views
December 1, 09:14 AM • 19589 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
December 1, 07:43 AM • 34353 views
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 34353 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM • 19244 views
December 1, 07:28 AM • 19244 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
December 1, 06:00 AM • 35013 views
December 1, 06:00 AM • 35013 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
November 30, 06:02 PM • 37225 views
November 30, 06:02 PM • 37225 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
Ukrainian SOF struck Shahed launch area in Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

On November 28, the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine successfully hit the launch area of Shahed attack UAVs near Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea. The enemy uses this territory for attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.

Ukrainian SOF struck Shahed launch area in Crimea

On the night of November 28, deep strike units of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine successfully hit the launch area of Shahed attack UAVs near Cape Chauda in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea. The SOF reported this on their Telegram channel, UNN writes.

Details

According to the SOF, the enemy systematically uses this territory for attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.

SOF hit the "Shahed" launch area in the temporarily occupied Crimea

– the message says.

The Special Operations Forces continue to conduct asymmetric actions to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian army.

General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities28.11.25, 11:41 • 31174 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Social network
War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Crimea
Ukraine