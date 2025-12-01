Ukrainian SOF struck Shahed launch area in Crimea

On the night of November 28, deep strike units of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine successfully hit the launch area of Shahed attack UAVs near Cape Chauda in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea. The SOF reported this on their Telegram channel, UNN writes.

Details

According to the SOF, the enemy systematically uses this territory for attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.

SOF hit the "Shahed" launch area in the temporarily occupied Crimea – the message says.

The Special Operations Forces continue to conduct asymmetric actions to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian army.

