Ukrainian SOF struck Shahed launch area in Crimea
Kyiv • UNN
On November 28, the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine successfully hit the launch area of Shahed attack UAVs near Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea. The enemy uses this territory for attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.
On the night of November 28, deep strike units of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine successfully hit the launch area of Shahed attack UAVs near Cape Chauda in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea. The SOF reported this on their Telegram channel, UNN writes.
Details
According to the SOF, the enemy systematically uses this territory for attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.
SOF hit the "Shahed" launch area in the temporarily occupied Crimea
The Special Operations Forces continue to conduct asymmetric actions to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian army.
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities28.11.25, 11:41 • 31174 views