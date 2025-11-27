SSO showed the elimination of an enemy DRG member and the capture of two more in the Donetsk direction

$42.400.03
48.950.03
ukenru
November 26, 03:50 PM • 17179 views
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
November 26, 03:49 PM • 29435 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhoto
November 26, 03:41 PM • 17545 views
Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak
November 26, 03:07 PM • 17993 views
Ukrainian Air Force shows Mirage 2000 fighter jet in actionVideo
November 26, 03:02 PM • 12872 views
Moldovan Foreign Ministry hands protest note to Russian ambassador: Russian drone brought to ministry buildingVideo
November 26, 02:47 PM • 8792 views
Scientists may have finally "seen" dark matter for the first time: new researchPhoto
November 26, 02:38 PM • 6742 views
Russia is not ready to make new concessions, including in the context of the "SVO" in negotiations on Ukraine - Russian Foreign MinistryVideo
Exclusive
November 26, 02:29 PM • 9216 views
The Ministry of Health has the right to inspect the Odrex clinic: a lawyer explained why the patient's death is sufficient grounds for an unscheduled inspection
November 26, 02:17 PM • 23166 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideo
November 26, 01:23 PM • 25591 views
Fire has no chance: Ukrainian company XENA sets a record in firefightingPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
1.9m/s
93%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Poland changes rules for obtaining a residence permit: Ukrainians will be able to apply online from 2026November 26, 05:17 PM • 2836 views
Ukraine returned three more children from Russian occupationNovember 26, 05:59 PM • 3222 views
Massive fire in Hong Kong claims 36 lives, 279 missingPhotoVideoNovember 26, 06:02 PM • 4678 views
South Korea conducts first private rocket launch: country enters new phase of space raceNovember 26, 06:14 PM • 4250 views
Tokyo loses title of world's most populous metropolis: which city leadsNovember 26, 06:17 PM • 5484 views
Publications
Deep crisis in anti-corruption infrastructure. Why the Mindich case did not resolve questions about NABU and SAPO, but only intensified themNovember 26, 04:04 PM • 17174 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhotoNovember 26, 03:49 PM • 29437 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideoNovember 26, 02:17 PM • 23166 views
What to do in the garden in December: tips for those who don't rest in winterPhotoNovember 26, 01:53 PM • 23176 views
Fire has no chance: Ukrainian company XENA sets a record in firefightingPhotoNovember 26, 01:23 PM • 25591 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Marco Rubio
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Washington, D.C.
Geneva
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 33366 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 67907 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 84736 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 84765 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 91459 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Boeing Starliner
Film
The Guardian

SSO showed the elimination of an enemy DRG member and the capture of two more in the Donetsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

Soldiers of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated a member of a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group and captured two more. The operation was carried out in the Donetsk direction, and weapons, communication equipment, and documents were seized.

SSO showed the elimination of an enemy DRG member and the capture of two more in the Donetsk direction

Fighters of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (SOF) eliminated a member of a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group during a firefight, and captured two more. The corresponding video was published on the SOF Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

The military clarified that the operation was carried out in the Donetsk direction.

1 Russian serviceman was eliminated. Also, 2 enemy personnel were captured. In particular, the SOF group seized weapons, communication equipment, and enemy documents.

- reads the caption to the video.

Recall

Earlier, the "PREDATOR" brigade of the Patrol Police Department published a video of the destruction of occupiers and their equipment near Kostiantynivka. The footage shows an enemy FPV, the escape of Russian infantrymen, and their death.

"Birds of Madyar" attacked the "Brom" chemical plant and a power substation in Crimea: SBS commander showed video24.11.25, 03:04 • 21585 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine