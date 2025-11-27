SSO showed the elimination of an enemy DRG member and the capture of two more in the Donetsk direction

Fighters of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (SOF) eliminated a member of a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group during a firefight, and captured two more. The corresponding video was published on the SOF Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

The military clarified that the operation was carried out in the Donetsk direction.

1 Russian serviceman was eliminated. Also, 2 enemy personnel were captured. In particular, the SOF group seized weapons, communication equipment, and enemy documents. - reads the caption to the video.

Recall

Earlier, the "PREDATOR" brigade of the Patrol Police Department published a video of the destruction of occupiers and their equipment near Kostiantynivka. The footage shows an enemy FPV, the escape of Russian infantrymen, and their death.

