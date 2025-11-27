SSO showed the elimination of an enemy DRG member and the capture of two more in the Donetsk direction
Kyiv • UNN
Soldiers of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated a member of a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group and captured two more. The operation was carried out in the Donetsk direction, and weapons, communication equipment, and documents were seized.
Fighters of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (SOF) eliminated a member of a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group during a firefight, and captured two more. The corresponding video was published on the SOF Telegram channel, UNN reports.
Details
The military clarified that the operation was carried out in the Donetsk direction.
1 Russian serviceman was eliminated. Also, 2 enemy personnel were captured. In particular, the SOF group seized weapons, communication equipment, and enemy documents.
Earlier, the "PREDATOR" brigade of the Patrol Police Department published a video of the destruction of occupiers and their equipment near Kostiantynivka. The footage shows an enemy FPV, the escape of Russian infantrymen, and their death.
