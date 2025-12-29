Explosions in Russia on December 29: air raid alert in Tula amid ballistic missile threat

Explosions were heard in Tula, Russia, on the night of December 29. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

According to the propaganda resources of the aggressor country, it is allegedly a "ballistic missile". It is also reported that Russian air defense allegedly shot down two targets.

Relevant videos also appeared online.

Recall

On the night of December 29, residents of the city of Maykop, which is part of the Russian Federation and is the capital of the Republic of Adygea, heard explosions. A military airfield came under attack.

UNN also reported that units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. They used attack drones for this.