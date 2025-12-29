Explosions in Russia on December 29: air raid alert in Tula amid ballistic missile threat

$41.930.00
49.430.00
ukenru
01:10 AM • 788 views
Ukrainians will pay UAH 4.32 per kWh of electricity from 2026: Cabinet of Ministers made a decision
10:38 PM • 5866 views
Zelenskyy on peace plan: security guarantees and military dimension 100% agreed
10:22 PM • 9380 views
Trump announced a "significant" rapprochement of the parties to a peace plan after a conversation with Zelenskyy
December 28, 07:32 PM • 11351 views
War termination talks reach final stage - Trump
December 28, 11:58 AM • 24382 views
Sanctions, air defense, finalization of steps: Zelenskyy announced negotiations with partners amid Russian attacks with 2100 drones and 94 missiles
December 28, 11:16 AM • 36473 views
General Staff confirms damage to Syzran oil refinery and other occupation facilities
December 28, 09:00 AM • 29097 views
Russia continues attacks on energy infrastructure, up to 40,000 consumers without electricity, emergency blackouts still in Kyiv and region - Ministry of Energy
December 27, 08:03 PM • 42823 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
December 27, 07:34 PM • 51093 views
Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used forVideo
December 27, 05:54 PM • 48118 views
Putin will not abandon territorial claims in Ukraine: goals extend beyond occupied regions - Atlantic Council
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
8m/s
86%
736mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump announced a "good" conversation with Putin before meeting with ZelenskyyDecember 28, 04:58 PM • 17451 views
Press invited: Trump announced that the meeting with Zelensky will take place in the Mar-a-Lago dining roomDecember 28, 05:20 PM • 7710 views
Activists with Ukrainian flags gathered on the bridge to Mar-a-Lago before the Zelenskyy-Trump meetingVideoDecember 28, 05:45 PM • 5156 views
Trump treats Ukrainian delegation to steaks and coconut shrimp - media08:15 PM • 4804 views
Trump accused the UN of inaction on the Russian-Ukrainian warPhoto09:53 PM • 7906 views
Publications
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 29955 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 90219 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 142320 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 68565 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 98894 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Ursula von der Leyen
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Gulyaypole
Poland
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 19444 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 30115 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 90219 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 31791 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 31025 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Shahed-136
Truth Social

Explosions in Russia on December 29: air raid alert in Tula amid ballistic missile threat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

Russian air defense allegedly shot down two targets. Relevant videos appeared online.

Explosions in Russia on December 29: air raid alert in Tula amid ballistic missile threat

Explosions were heard in Tula, Russia, on the night of December 29. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

According to the propaganda resources of the aggressor country, it is allegedly a "ballistic missile". It is also reported that Russian air defense allegedly shot down two targets.

Relevant videos also appeared online.

Recall

On the night of December 29, residents of the city of Maykop, which is part of the Russian Federation and is the capital of the Republic of Adygea, heard explosions. A military airfield came under attack.

UNN also reported that units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. They used attack drones for this.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Social network
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine