Heating collapse in Dnipropetrovsk region: boiler house stopped due to collapse of occupiers' energy system - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

In temporarily occupied Dniprorudne, boiler house No. 1 is ceasing operations due to a voltage drop in the network to 160V, which leads to overheating of pump motors. This leaves residential buildings and social institutions without heating.

Heating collapse in Dnipropetrovsk region: boiler house stopped due to collapse of occupiers' energy system - CNS

In the temporarily occupied Dniprorudne (Dnipropetrovsk region), another incident of infrastructural degradation has been recorded: the local administration announced that boiler house No. 1 is practically stopping due to a voltage drop in the network to 160V and below. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNS), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that at such indicators, the pump motors overheat and automatically shut down, leaving residential buildings and social institutions without coolant circulation.

Local officials called the interruptions "inevitable" – until "full voltage stabilization," which they themselves cannot predict. After Russian reconnections, chaotic integration decisions, and lack of maintenance, the networks lost stability. The voltage drop to emergency values indicates line overload, massive system imbalance, and lack of reserves that should prevent such failures.

- the CNS indicates.

They add that the situation is complicated by illegal connections that the occupation structures have been making in recent months: thus, military facilities, warehouses, and administrative buildings were actually "cut into" already weakened lines, which sharply increased the load. At the same time, the occupiers removed some of the equipment from substations under the pretext of repair and never returned it, and the transformers operate without routine maintenance and have long exceeded their service life.

"For residents, this means that radiators remain cold, boiler houses are on the verge of stopping, and no one even predicts stabilization. People are forced to freeze in their own homes, in kindergartens and schools, where the temperature drops to critical values. Social institutions are switching to emergency mode, and equipment risks finally failing," the CNS summarizes.

Recall

The laying of a 10-kilometer water pipeline in temporarily occupied Sevastopol led to the destruction of residential buildings, the appearance of cracks, and the flooding of premises.

Occupiers disrupted heating in kindergartens in Kherson region - CNS29.11.25, 03:53 • 5229 views

War in Ukraine
